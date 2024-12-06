Netflix’s New ‘Selling Sunset’ Spin-off Is Bringing All the Drama

Spotted: Real estate agents at Grand Central Station. Or at least, that's what we're expecting to happen, after Netflix confirmed a Selling Sunset spin-off was happening in New York! Here's everything we know about the new reality-TV-meets-luxury-properties show, which is heading to the East Coast.

If you didn't already know, Selling Sunset spin-offs are nothing new, with The Oppenheim Group in Orange County already having their own show - aka Selling the OC, as well as Selling Tampa hitting the streaming service in 2021.

What is Selling the City?

The official Netflix description reads, "From the creators of Selling Sunset and Selling the OC comes Selling the City, a new series following a dynamic group of no-nonsense, kickass agents at Douglas Elliman as they navigate the cutthroat world of luxury real estate in New York City. From intense competition to the fast-paced careers and personal dramas of these agents, Selling The City promises to deliver all the excitement against the stunning backdrop of the city’s real estate landscape."

Netflix

When was the Selling Sunset New York spin-off confirmed?

Netflix announced the news on 5th December 2024, sharing that the show will be called Selling the City. The reality show will focus on the luxury real estate company Douglas Elliman, and follow estate agent Elonora Srugo putting together a team.

Speaking about the show with Tudum, Elonora shared: "You see me on the show with diamonds and helicopters, but that’s not what it always was. That’s actually an honour and a blessing that I get to experience based on years of hard work. In New York, we’re scrappy and dream big, and it’s nice to show that those dreams can come true, and they come true here.”

Netflix

Who will star in Selling the City?

As well as announcing the name of the new show, Netflix also shared the names of who we can expect on our screens. Obviously, as its a new show, the chances are you won't recognize any of them - but nothing a quick Instagram search won't fix!

Jordyn Taylor

Gisselle Meneses Nunez

Jade Chen

Abigail Godfrey

Justin Tuinstra

Steven Gold

Taylor Middleton

"We're a little grittier, and a woman is leading the team," Elonora said about the difference from what Jason and Brett Oppenheim have built in LA. "The city also takes everything to another level. There's a really high barrier to entry in this market, and it makes it extraordinarily competitive."

Netflix

What will happen in Selling the City?

Well, we can only imagine there's going to be drama! But also, an insight into the high end property on sale in New York, as well as the friendships, family and more.

"A lot of [the estate agents] are longtime friends that I pulled into this and we’ve built a lot of really deep experiences together,” Elonora says. “Now all of the girls are putting real numbers on the books. They are financially independent, self-starters, and in control of whatever their business means for them. But I’m not fulfilled yet in the vision that I have and what I want to accomplish."

Is there a Selling the City trailer?

Yes! And it teases loads of drama. Check it out!





When will Selling the City be released?

Mark the 3rd January 2025 in your diaries, people! Perfect for those festive blues.

