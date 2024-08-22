Netflix show to spotlight Eddie and Barry Hearn

Barry (left) and Eddie Hearn are to feature in a new Netflix show [Getty Images]

A documentary series is to shine a spotlight on one of the best-known father-and-son duos in the sporting world.

Promoter Barry Hearn, his son Eddie and the whole team at their Essex-based Matchroom operation are set to feature in the Netflix show.

Barry founded Matchroom Sport in 1982 and Eddie is now the firm's chairman.

On X, a spokesperson for Netflix UK and Ireland said: "The documentary series will dive into the drama of the family empire that has become synonymous with British sporting culture."

Matchroom Sport has sponsored Brentwood Town FC since 2023 and 76-year-old Barry holds a minority share in the club.

"It's sometimes nice to just remember where you came from, and to put a little bit back," he said.

During the Covid pandemic, Eddie staged a series of 'Fight Camp' events in the garden of his childhood home.

In 2023, he spoke about his passion for grassroots sport and the importance in investing in amateur clubs.

More details on when the show will be released are set to follow.

Follow Essex news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

More on Barry and Eddie Hearn

Related internet links