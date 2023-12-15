Netflix users watch 4 million hours of Ukrainian content in 2023 – what was most popular?

A frame from the TV series To Catch the Kaidash

Eleven Ukrainian films and TV series have collectively raked in a staggering 4 million hours on the popular streaming platform, Netflix, Ukraine’s FILM UA Group reported.

The company shared the information in its “What We Watched on Netflix” study on social media.

Netflix users devoted around 4 million hours to watching Ukrainian content on the streaming service.

Among the Ukrainian projects that stole the limelight, some emerged as clear favorites:

Servant of the People

I – Nadiya

There Will Be People

To Catch the Kaidash

Swingers

The Crazy Wedding trilogy

Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Novenka (Newcomer)

Winter on Fire

Maxym Osa: The Gold of the Werewolf

I Work at the Cemetery

