Netflix users watch 4 million hours of Ukrainian content in 2023 – what was most popular?
Eleven Ukrainian films and TV series have collectively raked in a staggering 4 million hours on the popular streaming platform, Netflix, Ukraine’s FILM UA Group reported.
The company shared the information in its “What We Watched on Netflix” study on social media.
Among the Ukrainian projects that stole the limelight, some emerged as clear favorites:
Servant of the People
I – Nadiya
There Will Be People
To Catch the Kaidash
Swingers
The Crazy Wedding trilogy
Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Novenka (Newcomer)
Winter on Fire
Maxym Osa: The Gold of the Werewolf
I Work at the Cemetery
