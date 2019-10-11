New on Netflix this week: TV shows to watch NOW

If it feels like there's a new Netflix original series dropping every single week, that's because there is. Sometimes, more than one.
It's a lot to take in – and that's before you even get started on the service's ever-expanding catalogue of acquired TV shows.
But don't stress, because we've compiled a handy, constantly updated compendium of every series or special that's been added in the past couple of months to Netflix UK.
Coming up in October
October 12 - Dynasty - season 3
October 14 - Black Lightning - season 3
New on Netflix
October 11
Insatiable - season 2
Haunted - season 2
The Hook Up Plan - season 2
October 10
Riverdale - season 4
Ultramarine Magmell - season 1
October 9
Rhythm + Flow - season 1
October 8
Deon Cole: Cole Hearted
October 5
Legend Quest: Masters of Myth - season 1
October 4
Big Mouth - season 3
Raising Dion - season 1
My Country: The New Age - season 1
October 2
Living Undocumented
October 1
The Big Bang Theory - season 12
September 27
The Good Place - season 4
The Politician - season 1
South Park - season 6
Bard of Blood - season 1
Skylines - season 1
El marginal - season 3
Dragons: Rescue Riders - season 1
September 26
Explained - season 2
September 25
Glitch - season 3
LEGO Jurassic World: Secret Exhibit - season 1
Abstract: The Art of Design - season 2
September 24
Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself
Resurrection: Ertugrul - season 5
September 23
Team Kaylie - part 1
September 22
Bonding - season 1
September 20
Criminal - season 1
Disenchantment - part 2
Fastest Car - season 2
The Hockey Girls - season 1
Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates - limited series
Vagabond - season 1
September 18
When the Camellia Blooms - season 1
September 17
The Last Kids on Earth - book 1
Sebastian Maniscalco: What's Wrong with People?
September 15
American's Book of secrets - season 1
Ancient Aliens - season 1
Beyond Scared Straight - season 1
Cold Case Files - season 1
Cold Case Files Classic - season 1
Flowers - season 2
Intervention - season 1
Only Fools and Horses - season 4
Surviving R Kelly - season 1
The Universe - season 1
September 13
Unbelievable - limited series
American Horror Story - season 8
Top Boy - season 1
The Chef Show - volume 2
Marianne - season 1
Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea
The Ranch - part 7
Black Lagoon - season 3
Monarca - season 1
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato - season 1
September 12
The I-Land - limited series
The Mind, Explained - limited series
Betty en NY - season 1
September 11
Call the Midwife - season 7
Tobot - season 2
September 10
Bill Burr: Paper Tiger
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 - part 1
Sword Art Online - season 2
September 8
The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco - season 1
September 6
Elite - season 2
The Spy - limited series
Hip-Hop Evolution - season 3
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father - season 3
Archibald's Next Big Thing - season 1
The Modest Heroes of Studio Ponoc
Modest Heroes: Ponoc Short Films Theatre
September 4
Wanderlust - season 1
September 1
Shameless US - season 8
Moving Art - season 3
Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures - season 1
August 31
Luo Bao Bei - seaosn 1
August 23
13 Reasons Why - season 3
Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and PM Modi
Hero Mask - season 2
Rust Valley Restorers - season 1
August 22
Love Alarm - season 1
August 21
American Factory
American Factory: A Conversation with the Obamas
August 20
Simon Amstell: Set Free
Kiss Me First - season 1
August 17
Call the Midwife - season 6
Celebs Go Dating - season 1
The Windsors - season 2
August 16
Mindhunter season 2
Death in Paradise season 6
Diagnosis season 1
Green Frontier (Frontera Verde) limited series
45 revoluciones season 1
Better Than Us season 1
La Reina del Sur season 2
QB1: Beyond the Lights season 3
Victim Number 8 season 1
Gunslinger Girl season 2
The King's Avatar season 1
August 15
Archer season 10
Cannon Busters season 1
Til Death Do Us Part season 1
Whindersson Nunes: Adult
August 14
Happy Jail limited series
Sacred Games season 2
Lego Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu season 8
August 13
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready
August 12
The Smurfs season 1
August 9
GLOW season 3
13 Reasons Why: Beyond the Reason season 2
The Family season 1
Cable Girls (Las Chicas del Cable) season 4
Sintonia season 1
The InBESTigators season 1
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales collection 1
August 8
Bad Guys season 1
Dollar season 1
It's Okay, That's Love season 1
Let's Eat season 1
Let's Eat 2 season 1
Misaeng season 1
The Naked Director season 1
Oh My Ghost season 1
Reply 1994 season 1
Reply 1997 season 1
Wu Assassins season 1
August 7
Theo Von: No Offense
The World's Most Extraordinary Homes 3 seasons
August 6
Cuckoo season 4
Inside No.9 season 4
I'm Brent Morin
Jim Jefferies: BARE
Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That
August 5
Enter the Anime
No Good Nick part 2
August 4
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj volume 4
August 3
I Am A Killer season 1
Our Planet – Behind the Scenes
August 2
Dear White People volume 3
Basketball or Nothing season 1
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power season 3
Ask the StoryBots season 3
August 1
Regiment Diaries season 1
The Chef's Line season 1
100% Hotter season 1
LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission season 2
Khaani season 1
