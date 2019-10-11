New on Netflix this week: TV shows to watch NOW

From Digital Spy

If it feels like there's a new Netflix original series dropping every single week, that's because there is. Sometimes, more than one.

It's a lot to take in – and that's before you even get started on the service's ever-expanding catalogue of acquired TV shows.

But don't stress, because we've compiled a handy, constantly updated compendium of every series or special that's been added in the past couple of months to Netflix UK.

Coming up in October

October 12 - Dynasty - season 3

October 14 - Black Lightning - season 3

New on Netflix



October 11

Insatiable - season 2

Haunted - season 2

The Hook Up Plan - season 2

October 10

Riverdale - season 4

Ultramarine Magmell - season 1

October 9

Rhythm + Flow - season 1

October 8

Deon Cole: Cole Hearted

October 5

Legend Quest: Masters of Myth - season 1

October 4

Big Mouth - season 3

Raising Dion - season 1

My Country: The New Age - season 1

October 2

Living Undocumented

October 1



The Big Bang Theory - season 12



September 27

The Good Place - season 4

The Politician - season 1

South Park - season 6

Bard of Blood - season 1

Skylines - season 1

El marginal - season 3

Dragons: Rescue Riders - season 1

September 26

Explained - season 2

September 25

Glitch - season 3

LEGO Jurassic World: Secret Exhibit - season 1

Abstract: The Art of Design - season 2

September 24

Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself

Resurrection: Ertugrul - season 5

September 23



Team Kaylie - part 1

September 22

Bonding - season 1

September 20

Criminal - season 1

Disenchantment - part 2

Fastest Car - season 2

The Hockey Girls - season 1

Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates - limited series

Vagabond - season 1

September 18

When the Camellia Blooms - season 1

September 17

The Last Kids on Earth - book 1

Sebastian Maniscalco: What's Wrong with People?

September 15



American's Book of secrets - season 1



Ancient Aliens - season 1

Beyond Scared Straight - season 1

Cold Case Files - season 1

Cold Case Files Classic - season 1

Flowers - season 2

Intervention - season 1

Only Fools and Horses - season 4

Surviving R Kelly - season 1

The Universe - season 1

September 13

Unbelievable - limited series

American Horror Story - season 8

Top Boy - season 1

The Chef Show - volume 2

Marianne - season 1

Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea

The Ranch - part 7

Black Lagoon - season 3

Monarca - season 1

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato - season 1

September 12

The I-Land - limited series

The Mind, Explained - limited series

Betty en NY - season 1

September 11

Call the Midwife - season 7

Tobot - season 2

September 10

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 - part 1

Sword Art Online - season 2

September 8

The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco - season 1

September 6

Elite - season 2

The Spy - limited series

Hip-Hop Evolution - season 3

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father - season 3

Archibald's Next Big Thing - season 1

The Modest Heroes of Studio Ponoc

Modest Heroes: Ponoc Short Films Theatre



September 4

Wanderlust - season 1

September 1

Shameless US - season 8

Moving Art - season 3

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures - season 1

August 31

Luo Bao Bei - seaosn 1

August 23

13 Reasons Why - season 3

Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and PM Modi

Hero Mask - season 2

Rust Valley Restorers - season 1

August 22

Love Alarm - season 1

August 21

American Factory

American Factory: A Conversation with the Obamas

August 20



Simon Amstell: Set Free

Kiss Me First - season 1

August 17

Call the Midwife - season 6

Celebs Go Dating - season 1

The Windsors - season 2

August 16

Mindhunter season 2

Death in Paradise season 6

Diagnosis season 1

Green Frontier (Frontera Verde) limited series

45 revoluciones season 1

Better Than Us season 1

La Reina del Sur season 2

QB1: Beyond the Lights season 3

Victim Number 8 season 1

Gunslinger Girl season 2

The King's Avatar season 1

August 15

Archer season 10

Cannon Busters season 1

Til Death Do Us Part season 1

Whindersson Nunes: Adult

August 14



Happy Jail limited series

Sacred Games season 2

Lego Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu season 8

August 13

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready

August 12



The Smurfs season 1

August 9

GLOW season 3

13 Reasons Why: Beyond the Reason season 2

The Family season 1

Cable Girls (Las Chicas del Cable) season 4

Sintonia season 1

The InBESTigators season 1

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales collection 1

August 8

Bad Guys season 1

Dollar season 1