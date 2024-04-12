Netflix's Baby Reindeer lands perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

Netflix

Netflix's Baby Reindeer has landed a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score following its first reviews.

The seven-part series by Richard Gadd follows Donny Dunn and his challenging relationship with Martha, a woman who becomes his stalker after meeting at the pub where he works.

The story is based on Gadd's harrowing real-life experience with a stalker who would turn up regularly at his workplace, at his comedy shows and outside his house, all under the guise of friendship.

Following its premiere on the streamer earlier this week, Baby Reindeer has received a 100% rating on the review aggregator site (from six reviews) at the time of writing (April 12).

Netflix

Related: 37 of the best true-crime documentaries available to watch right now

Critics have praised the show for its "complex" portrayal of Gadd's story and the characters' intriguing backstories.

Here's what some of the reviewers have been saying about Baby Reindeer, including Digital Spy's take on the series:

"However you might feel about Baby Reindeer in any of its incarnations, one thing you can't accuse it of is being boring. But aside from the horror of Gadd's journey with Martha, there's also plenty of frustration to be felt when it comes to how the police handled all this."

"It's a complex, at times self-defeating portrait of a mind eating itself alive. It's not fun and it's not meant to be — that's admirable as art, perhaps less so as entertainment."

Netflix

Related: The 50 best movies on Netflix to watch right now

"This is twisty, mature, self-interrogating stuff that will leave you more troubled than tickled."

"Eventually, this makes for frustrating viewing. Yet at the same time, it is original, compelling and unforgettable."

"Martha and Donny's toxic relationship is fascinating to watch in the same way that a car crash is, spiralling out to infect everything around it even as the show digs deeper into their backstories."

Story continues

Baby Reindeer is now available to watch on Netflix.

We would encourage anyone who identifies with the topics raised in this article to reach out. Call 999 if you or anyone you know is in immediate danger, or report any concerning situations using UK government resources or the Paladin National Stalking Advocacy Service. The National Stalking Helpline is open 9.30am-4pm on weekdays (and until 8pm on Wednesdays) on 0808 802 0300.



You Might Also Like