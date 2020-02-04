Netflix's Figure Skating Series Spinning Out Canceled After One Season

Netflix has canceled ice skating drama series Spinning Out after one season, Deadline reported Monday.

The 10-episode series, which dropped on the streaming service Jan. 1, starred Kaya Scodelario as Kat Baker, a young ice skater who suffers a serious injury and is taken off her competitive track. However, she manages to restart her career as a pairs skater with bad-boy partner, Justin Davis (Evan Roderick).

She’s also forced to keep her family’s history of mental illness a secret. January Jones starred as Kat’s mother, Carol Baker, while Willow Shields played Kat’s younger half-sister Serena Baker.

The series also starred David James Elliott, Sarah Wright Olsen, Evan Roderick, Will Kemp, and Amanda Zhou.

Former figure skater Samantha Stratton, who created the series, served as an executive producer and showrunner alongside Lara Olsen. Safehouse Pictures’ Tory Tunnell, Joby Harold and Matt Schwartz also executive produced.

Reacting to the news on her Instagram Story, Jones wrote over a cast photo, “Will miss these cuties! Thanks for all the fan support!”

Spinning Out‘s cancellation comes just four days after Netflix also ended musical drama series Soundtrack following a single season. The series starred Jenna Dewan, Callie Hernandez and Madeline Stowe.

Created by Joshua Safran (Quantico), the series explored love stories between a diverse group of people in Los Angeles connected by their passion for music.