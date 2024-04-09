Netflix's You teases returning character with new look pics of season 5

You season 5 may be about to bring back an almost forgotten character from Joe Goldberg's turbulent past.

New pictures from the New York set offer a closer look at Penn Badgley returning as the serial killer protagonist, now on his path to redemption after coming clean to his love interest Kate Galvin (Charlotte Ritchie).

But the snaps also seem to confirm that Joe could finally be reunited with a key character from his Californian life. The pictures obtained by Digital Spy show the protagonist as he walks alongside Kate and a young boy, played by Frankie Demaio.

Getty Images

Related: Haunting of Hill House and You star lands next movie role

While Demaio's role hasn't been confirmed just yet, fans of the psychological thriller are convinced he plays Joe and Love Quinn's son Henry.

The boy was last seen at the end of You season 3, when a fleeing Joe entrusted him to Dante's care before chasing after Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).

If true, this would also suggest a time jump may be on the cards in this final instalment as Demaio's character is wearing a school backpack.

Getty Images

Related: You star Penn Badgley teases major possible character returns for final season

Skipping ahead would pick up things years after You's season 4 finale, in which Joe revealed all the abominable crimes he's committed to a surprisingly calm Kate.

In a shock twist, the power couple were ready to take the Big Apple by storm as Kate helped Joe restore his public image, putting the blame on Love.

But as Joe's object of obsession Marienne was revealed to be alive in the final episode, it appears that his picture-perfect happiness won't last very long.

You season 5 currently has no release date.

You Might Also Like