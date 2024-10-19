Netflix's The Witcher recasting another major character for season 4

The Witcher has made another recasting ahead of its fourth season, with Kim Bodnia departing the Netflix show.

The fantasy show has had a major shakeup in the past year, with Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill in the main role of Geralt.

With production on the fourth season now underway, there’s been another setback as Bodnia - who played Geralt’s mentor and father figure Vesemir - has reportedly dropped out of the project, according to the RadioTimes.

Netflix

Related: The Witcher movie confirms Netflix release date with first-look clip

As per the report, Bodnia’s departure was supposedly caused by a scheduling conflict, which arose due to his involvement in Joseph Kosinski’s and Brad Pitt’s Apple TV+ film F1. The report also states that the role of Vesemir is yet to be recast, though producers are on the lookout for a new actor.

Whilst the fourth season has suffered another setback, Hemsworth - who had previously appeared in The Hunger Games series - expressed his excitement at assuming the role of Geralt, sharing that he was a fan of the show.

“As a Witcher fan I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia,” he said. “Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honoured that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure.

“Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

Netflix

Related: Best streaming service UK 2024

Whilst Hemsworth is excited to get underway, Freya Allan - who plays Ciri of Cintra on the show - recently admitted that she was initially “dreading” the return of the show, but shared that her spirits were lifted as soon as she entered the set.

“I was dreading it for a while if I'm honest, but now I'm on it, [the] great director starting us off has made it so much fun,” she told ComicBook. “There's so much great stuff to play. I'm actually quite happy.”

The Witcher seasons 1-3 and spin-off The Witcher: Blood Origin are streaming on Netflix. Season 4 has been confirmed.

Read more The Witcher news on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like