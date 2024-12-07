Netherlands: Apartment explosion causes several injuries in The Hague

ABC News

Officials say two migrant teens were victims in a New York City stabbing, one fatally, after the teens were asked if they spoke English and they responded that they didn't. Police say they were responding to a 911 call for an assault in Lower Manhattan when they found a 17-year-old male with a stab wound to the chest and an 18-year-old male with a stab wound to the left arm. One was wearing a green jacket, white pants and white sneakers.