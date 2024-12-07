Netherlands: Apartment explosion causes several injuries in The Hague
An explosion occured on the morning of Saturday 7 December in the Dutch city of The Hague, damaging several apartments and injuring multiple people.
Three words were reportedly discovered on the bullet casings found at the crime scene, police sources told ABC News
NEW YORK (AP) — New clues emerged Thursday in the hunt for the masked gunman who stalked and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, including possible leads about his travel before the shooting and a message scrawled on ammunition found at the crime scene.
A Windsor woman says her husband is dead after Canada Border Services Agency officials and Windsor Police Service officers mistook his symptoms of medical distress for drunkenness and arrested and detained him without offering medical attention.Rose Grey says her 63-year-old husband, Colin, lived with Type 2 diabetes and had diabetic neuropathy in his feet, making it difficult for him to walk. He was also being treated with intravenous antibiotics for infections in his feet."I need to get justic
Ken Yager, the Senate Republican Caucus chair in Tennessee, called the entire incident "unfortunate."
Simpson was acquitted of the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman, though he was found liable for their deaths in civil court
A military police officer has been arrested in Brazil after a video emerged of him throwing a civilian over a bridge in Sao Paulo on Monday, sparking protests in the city.
Officials say two migrant teens were victims in a New York City stabbing, one fatally, after the teens were asked if they spoke English and they responded that they didn't. Police say they were responding to a 911 call for an assault in Lower Manhattan when they found a 17-year-old male with a stab wound to the chest and an 18-year-old male with a stab wound to the left arm. One was wearing a green jacket, white pants and white sneakers.
WASHINGTON (AP) — An imprisoned far-right extremist group leader who was the top target of the federal investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol balked at answering a prosecutor's questions about the attack when he testified on Thursday at the trial of a police officer accused of leaking him confidential information.
The plaintiff alleges Diddy and others gang-raped and sex trafficked her when she was age 17
PHOENIX (AP) — A woman convicted of conspiring to kill her two youngest children and another woman was found competent on Thursday to stand trial on additional charges.
Warning: This story may affect those who have experienced sexual assault or know someone affected by it.A northwestern Ontario pharmacist was suspended from practising for a year and fined $10,000 on Thursday after admitting to sexually abusing a patient.Ali Yehya's Ontario College of Pharmacists (OCP) case relates to the alleged sexual abuse of two patients when he was working as a pharmacist and designated pharmacy manager. The dates of the allegations, pharmacy name and names of the patients
New images have been released of the suspect wanted over the targeted murder of a healthcare boss in New York City. Brian Thompson, the chief executive of UnitedHealthcare, was gunned down outside a Manhattan hotel yesterday morning before the start of a conference. Police say the gunman was wearing a mask and footage shows him walking slowly behind Mr Thompson before shooting him several times in the back.
The sale of the house by a doctor to a Muslim couple had sparked protests from residents in the housing society.
After undergoing five surgeries, the woman wanted to meet the SWAT officers who helped rescue her.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An armored vehicle carrying Kenyan police rumbles through Haiti's capital with a shattered window that a high-caliber bullet failed to penetrate, a permanent sign of violence the officers face almost daily in Port-au-Prince.
A New Brunswick doctor who admitted to touching a woman's buttocks, pelvis and breasts without her consent while out socializing in 2022 has been given a conditional discharge and sentenced to a year of supervised probation.Rémi Poitras, 30, of Edmundston, who specializes in family medicine and emergency medicine and now lives in Quebec, pleaded guilty in October to common assault.He was originally charged with sexual assault.The victim, who was a fourth-year student at the New Brunswick medical
Three men accused of sexual assault in Hay River, N.W.T., in 2022 were found not guilty in N.W.T. Supreme Court on Friday.The three men — Maher Sellemi, Amine Zahi, and Hassen Zellama — were present in court when Judge Vital Ouelette read his verdict. All three embraced their lawyers, and one of the men could be seen wiping tears away.In his decision, Judge Vital Ouelette cited inconsistencies and gaps in the testimony of the two women who alleged they were assaulted as the reason for the acquit
The Princess of Wales is hosting her fourth annual holiday service at Westminster Abbey
Police remove a protester from a public meeting at the Nepean Sportsplex on Wednesday. One person was charged with trespassing at a public meeting, police said later. (Elyse Skura/CBC)A public information session about the City of Ottawa's newcomer reception centre faced significant disruption Wednesday night at the Nepean Sportsplex.As Knoxdale-Merivale Coun. Sean Devine began his introduction, a man wearing a "No Tent in Ottawa" t-shirt stormed the stage, chanting against the large tent-like s
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas man who was the first rioter to go on trial for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was resentenced on Friday to nearly seven years in prison after he delivered an angry, profane rant to the judge who agreed to modestly reduce his original sentence.