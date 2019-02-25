The Netherlands Pays People To Bike To Work

The Netherlands has a pretty good claim to be the world’s foremost cycling nation. The small, flat country has bike shops, parking racks and a tidy network of red asphalt cycle paths everywhere you go. Where just 1 percent of all journeys by U.S. residents are made by bicycle, Dutch residents make more than 25 percent of trips by bike – a higher proportion than any other country.

Yet the government thinks too few citizens are cycling to work. In fact, the infrastructure ministry is so keen to tackle lingering car dependence it is pushing a benefit scheme that allows commuters to get paid by businesses to travel by bike instead. Cyclists can claim €0.19 (around $0.22) from their employer for every kilometer they pedal to the office. It means someone cycling 10 kilometers a day, five days a week, can earn around $500 a year from the tax-free benefit.

Some businesses have been paying the €0.19 per kilometer benefit to commuters getting to work by private transportation since 2006. But the government didn’t think enough employers and employees knew it could be claimed by cyclists as well as car drivers, and is now actively promoting it across the country.

The effort to widen the benefit’s take-up is part of a push to boost commuting by bicycle announced last year, with the Dutch government also committing $390 million to expand the country’s cycling infrastructure.

State secretary for infrastructure Stientje van Veldhoven said the aim is to get 200,000 more people cycling to work. She wants to ease traffic problems, address concerns about the climate from exhaust pollutants, and improve the general fitness of the population.

“Cycling is good for reducing congestion, it’s good for air quality in cities, and it’s good for the health of people themselves,” she told HuffPost. “And it can save money — you can save hundreds of euros a year. So there is a big advantage for your wallet.”

State secretary for infrastructure Stientje van Veldhoven on her bike. (Wiebe Kiestra) More

Road vehicles are the world’s biggest net contributor of climate change pollution, according to a 2010 NASA study. EU governments — which have agreed to cut CO2 emissions from cars by 35 percent by 2030 — believe cycling can help reduce emissions, smog and traffic congestion while improving health rates.

It’s not just the Netherlands that’s trying to persuade commuters to cycle with cash incentives. Last month the Italian city of Bari announced it would give cyclists $0.23 for every kilometer cycled to work. Although the government-funded benefit is capped at $28 a month, Bari is also offering up to $170 toward the purchase of a new bike or $282 for an e-bike.

“By cycling, you’ll earn, it won’t only benefit your health,” said Bari’s mayor Antonio Decaro, who is keen to encourage more sustainable forms of transport in his car-congested city.

In France, riders can claim $0.28 per kilometer from their employer following a six-month trial project in 2014. Although only up $227 a year is available tax-free, the cyclists’ campaign group Fédération Française des Usagers (FUB) is pushing the government to raise the tax-free cap to $455 a year.

There have been some skeptical voices, however, who question whether these relatively small sums of money are really enough to make people ditch their car.

The results of the six-month trial in France, for example, offered only modest reassurance. While 8,210 commuters were given $0.28 per kilometer to cycle, the number of regular cyclists only grew from 200 at the beginning of the project to 419 at the end. And only 19 percent of the new bike riders switched over from driving a car. The majority of the converts had previously been using public transport.

Story continues