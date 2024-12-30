Netrebko withdraws from Ariadne role debut in Vienna, replaced by Davidsen in star soprano switch

Anna Netrebko has withdrawn from her planned role debut in Strauss' “Ariadne auf Naxos” at the Vienna State Opera and been replaced by Lise Davidsen in a switch of star sopranos.

“Ill health this month compromised the preparation time required before starting rehearsals just after the new year,” Netrebko said in a statement Monday. “I am sad that I will not be interpreting this incredible new role but, because of the time unexpectedly lost, I am unable to prepare it to the standard I demand of myself."

Netrebko opened the season at Milan's Teatro alla Scala with six performances as Leonora in Verdi's “La Forza del Destino” from Dec. 7-22.

Davidsen made her Ariadne role debut at England's Glyndebourne Festival in 2017. She will take over from Netrebko for four performances from Jan. 21-31 in a cast that includes Michael Spyres, Kate Lindsey and Sara Blanch, with conductor Cornelius Meister.

“Bogdan Roščić and I are working to find a new period as soon as possible for me to sing it in Vienna,” Netrebko said, referring to the Vienna State Opera director.

Netrebko's next scheduled performance is a recital in Palm Beach, Florida, on Feb. 3, 2025, her first U.S. appearance since 2019.

Associated Press, The Associated Press