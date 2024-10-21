Network of Israeli citizens arrested after spying for Iran, police say

The Nevatim airbase was targeted in both Iranian missile attacks this year.

Israeli police and the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency say they have arrested a network of Israeli citizens spying for Iran who allegedly provided information on military bases and conducted surveillance of individuals.

The investigators claimed the network had been active for about two years. According to reports in the Israeli press, the suspects are accused of photographing and collecting information about Israeli bases and facilities, including the defence headquarters in Tel Aviv, known as the Kirya, and the Nevatim and Ramat David airbases.

The Nevatim base was targeted in both Iranian missile attacks this year, and Ramat David has been targeted by Hezbollah.

“This is one of the most serious security cases investigated in recent years,” state prosecutors said, with police adding the group had carried out 600 missions over two years.

News of the alleged network, which includes two minors, follows the arrest in September of an Israeli businessman accused of spying for Iran, who according to the allegations against him had travelled twice to Iran to discuss the possibility of assassinating the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the defence minister, Yoav Gallant, or the head of the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency, Ronen Bar.

Reports described the individuals arrested as Jewish immigrants from Azerbaijan living in the Haifa area, some related, who were arrested just over a month ago and are expected to be charged with helping an enemy in wartime.

According to a statement released on Monday, the seven Israeli citizens were arrested for gathering sensitive information on Israel Defense Forces (IDF) bases and energy infrastructure.

According to Haaretz the suspects allegedly received hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash transfers from Russian intermediaries, as well as in crypto currencies.

Three of the suspects were apprehended while allegedly photographing sensitive sites in southern Israel, and the police discovered dozens of documents in their possession.

“Investigations revealed that over a period exceeding two years, the suspects executed multiple security missions under the direction of two Iranian intelligence agents known as ‘Alkhan’ and ‘Orkhan’,” said a statement.

“The network members were aware that the intelligence they provided compromised national security and could potentially aid enemy missile attacks. The network conducted extensive reconnaissance missions on IDF bases nationwide, focusing on air force and navy installations, ports, Iron Dome system locations, and energy infrastructure such as the Hadera power plant.

“These activities were financially compensated with payments totalling hundreds of thousands of dollars, often facilitated through cryptocurrencies,” the statement added suggesting those arrested had been motivated by “greed”.

“The operation involved photographing and documenting strategic sites, with the collected data being transferred to Iranian agents. Network members utilised advanced equipment procured specifically for these tasks under Iranian guidance.”

“There was a system,” said one of the investigating police officers, Yaron Binyamin. “They collected dozens of documents that noted the exact site to photograph, what information to gather and how much money they would be paid. A real price list.

“The method was first to receive the mission to film a base, then travel there, unload the equipment and find a vantage point, then deliver the photos via encrypted software to their Iranian handlers.”

Those arrested were also allegedly tasked with collecting intelligence on several Israeli citizens at the behest of Iranian agents.

This included conducting surveillance on targeted individuals. Some members were apprehended while attempting to gather intelligence on an Israeli citizen residing near their location, with security assessments indicating potential Iranian plans to harm this individual.

The latest arrests suggest that the well-developed intelligence operations run by Israel targeting Iran, Gaza and Hezbollah have not been a one-way street, with Iran and its proxies also running operations in Israel.

Israel’s state attorney suggested other cases yet to be disclosed may be under investigation.