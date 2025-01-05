Network Rail snow and ice explainer

Latest Stories
- GOBankingRates
I’m a Car Expert: These Are the Most Unreliable Vehicles for the Winter
Winter is here, which means many parts of the U.S. have started to or are about to get snow. Even areas where snow is a rarity can still have slippery or icy roads around this time of the year, which...
- The Weather Network
Up to 60 cm of snow possible as dangerous squalls hit Ontario
Treacherous travel is likely across parts of southern Ontario through the weekend as powerful snow squalls affect heavily travelled highways
- CBC
New ferry for beleaguered P.E.I.-N.S. service making its way across Atlantic Ocean
The much-anticipated ferry slated for service between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., is crossing the Atlantic Ocean on its way to the Maritimes, Transport Canada says.The ferry, which has been renamed MV Northumberland from MV Fanafjord, was acquired by Transport Canada on Dec. 12. It began its voyage from Norway to Canada on Dec. 23.The federal government paid about $40 million for the vessel.To avoid risks posed by winter conditions in the North Atlantic, the ferry moved south toward
- GOBankingRates
I’m a Mechanic: 9 Cars I Would Never Buy and Why They Aren’t Worth It
Consumers often consider the sticker price, features, and design when deciding which car to buy. Find Out: The 20 Cars Seeing the Biggest Price Drops in 2024 Discover More: 5 2025 SUVs the...
- The Weather Network
Polar vortex delivers classic Canadian cold weather for January
Winter made itself known in December—and it’ll assert its dominance through January
- CNN
Sweden allows nearly 10% of wolf population to be killed. The government wants an even more drastic cull
Sweden began its annual wolf hunt on Thursday, allowing nearly 10% of the endangered species population to be killed, as conservationists raise concerns about the controversial policy.
- Global News
Stanford University study uses AI to predict earth's peak warming
With the help of artificial intelligence, researchers have found that the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels is now almost certainly out of reach.
- Global News
Winter blast set to swoop in across Canada, U.S.
Millions of Canadians from the Prairies all the way to the East coast are bracing for a fierce blast of winter tonight as part of a deep freeze that's affecting tens-of-millions on both sides of the border. Catherine Urquhart reports.
- People
Woman Dies in ‘Freak Accident’ After Getting Pinned Between 2 Cars in Parking Lot at Tenn. Shopping Mall
Police said an “out-of-control" SUV "struck a parked vehicle" and pinned a woman who was "standing outside between the two vehicles"
- CNN Business
Welcome to the New World Order of automakers. Soon, only the big survive
Automakers Honda and Nissan are the latest automakers to be talking about merging. They probably won’t be the last.
- The Weather Network
East Coast bracing for weekend 'weather bomb' with high winds, snow
Heavy rain, snow, and powerful winds take aim at parts of Atlantic Canada this weekend, with major impacts to travel and powerlines likely as the storm rapidly intensifies
- GOBankingRates
5 Car Brands With the Most Reliable Engines
You can argue that tires are a car's foremost important safety and performance feature, but all the basic components are equally critical. If one fails, the vehicle becomes unusable and costs you...
- USA TODAY
Missing surfer likely dead in Australia shark attack: 'There's just been no sign of him'
A search is underway for a missing surfer in Australia who is presumed dead from a likely shark attack.
- The Weather Network
Canada was so cold Friday that it ‘tricked’ weather satellites
The frigid ground across the Prairies looked like clouds to weather satellites on Friday
- The Weather Network
Windiest week in years as howling gusts hit southern Ontario
It’s a good week to be a windmill in southern Ontario, with some locales seeing their gustiest week since December 2022
- The Canadian Press
Tesla data helped police after Las Vegas truck explosion, but experts have wider privacy concerns
NEW YORK (AP) — Your car is spying on you.
- LA Times
Spider monkey found in Rolls-Royce during traffic stop in critical shape. Now come tests, treatment — and a name
A baby spider monkey discovered by the California Highway Patrol this week is in critical condition, but the Oakland Zoo hopes she will make a full recovery.
- South China Morning Post
Chinese autonomous-driving tech firm Pony.ai eyes robotaxi services in Hong Kong
Toyota Motor-backed Pony.ai plans to launch its robotaxis in Hong Kong, looking to go head-to-head with Baidu's fleet in the city, as Chinese autonomous-driving technology companies expand their operations into international markets. Based in Guangzhou, Pony.ai said it seeks to provide "robotaxi commuting services" for airport staff within the Hong Kong International Airport and later expand into the city's urban areas, the company said in a statement on Friday. It did not provide a timeline for
- BBC
Police seize 'drifting' cars amid snow disruption
Police in some areas advise against all but essential travel after a number of crashes.
- Yahoo Canada Style
Best Canada Goose coats for extreme cold weather — 18 winter jackets for 0°C to -40°C
Oh baby, it's cold outside. Suit up for the months ahead with these Canada Goose coats.