Network Rail snow and ice explainer

The much-anticipated ferry slated for service between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., is crossing the Atlantic Ocean on its way to the Maritimes, Transport Canada says.The ferry, which has been renamed MV Northumberland from MV Fanafjord, was acquired by Transport Canada on Dec. 12. It began its voyage from Norway to Canada on Dec. 23.The federal government paid about $40 million for the vessel.To avoid risks posed by winter conditions in the North Atlantic, the ferry moved south toward