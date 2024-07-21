Networks Sets Joe Biden Primetime Specials After Bombshell Decision To Exit Election

As the 2024 presidential election reaches uncharted territories, the news networks are preparing some last-minute coverage.

Following President Joe Biden‘s announcement that he’s stepping down from the race and endorsing Kamala Harris as his replacement, ABC, NBC and CBS have announced primetime specials for Sunday night that will cover the bombshell decision.

David Muir will anchor the two-hour special Biden Stands Down: Race for the White House at 7pm ET on ABC News, preceded by a special World News Tonight at 6:30, also anchored by Muir. ABC News Live, ABC Radio and ABC News Digital will also continue rolling live coverage.

Lester Holt is anchoring a special edition of NBC News Tonight at 6:30pm ET, followed by a two-hour special at 7, also airing on NBC and NBC News Now.

CBS Evening News kicks off an hour-long special edition at 6pm ET, followed by a special report anchored by Norah O’Donnell at 7.

Following mounting pressure from both sides over his ability to serve, Biden responded to calls for him to step down from the election on Sunday, announcing he will not seek another term as originally planned.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president,” wrote Biden. “And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is within the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Biden followed up the statement shortly after by giving his VP Harris his “full support and endorsement” as the new Democratic nominee.

Harris shared in a statement that she intends to “do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda.”

