Neurologist stroke survivor spreads awareness about warning signs

Walmart announced on Tuesday that it is closing health centers across five states along with a virtual health offering, calling it a “difficult decision”. The 51 in-person Walmart Health sites and virtual clinics did not have a “sustainable business model” that would allow the supermarket giant to continue running them, the company said. The company added that it was going to put learning from the project, which began in 2019, into its 4,600 pharmacies and 3,000 vision care centers into stores across the United States.