Nev Schulman Reveals He Broke His Neck in Accident Involving His Bike and a Truck: ‘I’m Not Paralyzed’

“I’m lucky to be here, alive, standing and hugging my family, projected to make a full recovery,” Schulman said on Instagram

Nev Schulman/Instagram Nev Schulman

Nev Schulman says that he’s “lucky to be alive” after he broke his neck during a bike accident.

The Dancing with the Stars alum, 39, shared on Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 10, that the incident happened on a Monday as he was heading over to his son’s school to bring him home.

“I never made it to pick up my son from school on the bike,” he wrote. “In fact in some ways, I’m glad I didn’t. I was alone on impact. Me and the truck. And then I guess the pavement. I was alone and unconscious.”

He said he was taken to the hospital where he found out the full extent of his injuries. “I broke my neck,” he explained.

“Stable fractures. I’m not paralyzed," he continued. "My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are HUMANS.”

Related: Max Joseph Won't Return to 'Catfish' Season 8, Despite Nev Schulman's Instagram Post: Source

Schulman then went on to thank the EMS, as well as employees at the Southampton Emergency Room and the Stony Brook ICU who provided medical care to him.

In the post, he showed several videos of staff members helping him through his recovery, including one where physical therapists could be seen helping him get up from his bed to practice walking again.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Another clip showed him high-fiving a staff member as he practiced walking down a hospital hallway in a neck brace while a physical therapist walked beside him.

Schulman also shared photos taken at the hospital, including a snap of him lying in his hospital bed with a neck brace on and scans of the injury to his neck. He also showed off his purple surgery scar on the back of his neck.

Nev Schulman/Instagram Nev Schulman

Another video showed Schulman’s bike helmet, which was broken, before panning to him on the bed as he gave a thumbs-up. Several drawings from his children with wife Laura Perlongo — Cleo James, 7, Beau Bobby Bruce, 5, and Cy Monroe, 2 — could be seen on the table. In another clip, his children hugged him as he stood up and put his arms around them.



“I’m lucky to be here, alive, standing and hugging my family, projected to make a full recovery,” he said. “And I’m really starting to understand the meaning of gratitude. For the big and little things before the accident, and now everything moving forward.”

Related: Nina Dobrev Says Her ‘Surgery Was a Success’ Following Recent Bike Injury

In his caption, the Catfish host also discussed how thankful he was to have had a “magical” day with his family “full of love and wonder” the day prior. He said that his son came up with an idea to go fishing and they were able to find “an available boat” and “caught all kinds of fish.”

Nev Schulman/Instagram Nev Schulman recovering from his bike accident

“Monday gave weight to just how lucky I was to have Sunday,” he said while sharing a single snap from the day of him and his children on a boat in the photo collage. “It’s true what they say — life can change in an instant.”

“We hadn’t planned on fishing last Sunday and my instinct was to say no to scramble-planning a day trip, but looking back a week later, I’m so glad I said yes,” he added.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.