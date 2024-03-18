Nevaeh’s sunny legacy to light up Paradise again this June

In 2018, nine-year-old Nevaeh Denine died of a rare form of cancer called neuroblastoma after having battled it since the age of three.

She started Nevaeh’s Lemonade Stand in 2014, an annual event that raises money for families with children with pediatric cancer in Newfoundland and Labrador.

On June 15, the Double Ice Complex in Paradise will hold the event, and the Town is doing its part by reducing the rental cost by 50 per cent, totaling $1,750.

Some 10-15 musical acts are expected to be featured at the event, along with seven to 10 food vendors, and 20-30 booths, all operated by more than 50 volunteers.

Councillor Glen Carew brought the motion forward to approve the Town’s cooperation, stating previous installments have drawn 6,000 to 8,000 participants.

“The volume of residents that attend and support the event annually brings the community together for a worthwhile cause under the social and health pillars of our strategic plan,” he said. “I’m happy to have it in the town of Paradise and hopefully we can do that for many years to come.

The Town is giving the organizers a free set up day, and will also supply the pipe and drapes for the booth’s partitions free of charge.

Nevaeh’s Angel Foundation, the organization behind the charity event, was officially incepted as a charitable organization in 2019.

Councillor Patrick Martin said former councillor Elizabeth Laurie, who died of cancer just last month, was a huge fan of the event.

“I’m glad we’re able to keep this going,” he said.

Nevaeh’s first lemonade stand raised over $22,000 in 2014, and has raised over $500,000 since then.

Chad Feehan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Shoreline News