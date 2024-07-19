I was never accepted as first minister, says Vaughan Gething in wake of resignation

Welsh Labour leader Vaughan Gething will leave his position at the end of the summer - MATTHEW HORWOOD/GETTY

Vaughan Gething has claimed he was never “accepted” as the First Minister of Wales in the wake of his resignation.

The Welsh Labour leader announced he would resign on Tuesday after four of his ministers quit following a series of scandals.

Mr Gething lost a confidence vote last month following the collapse of his deal with Plaid Cymru and a row over donations he accepted from a man convicted of environmental offences.

In an interview with BBC Wales News, the 50-year-old – who resigned just 118 days after taking office – appeared to blame his fellow Labour politicians for his political downfall.

“Everyone has to look at themselves and what they’ve done,” Mr Gething said. “Members across the movement in Wales had a one-member-one-ballot contest, [in] which I succeeded.

“There was an opportunity for all of us to get behind that result, as has happened after every other leadership contest. That hasn’t been possible.”

Insisting he had tried to keep the party together, he added: “I’ve done everything I can to be kind, to be generous to other people.

“People have not been prepared to accept the membership result with me as the leader and in less than four months it’s not possible for me to continue.”

Gething with Sir Keir Starmer during the general election campaign - WPA POOL/GETTY

Mr Gething added he had “deliberately brought people in from different wings” of his party in an attempt to unite Welsh Labour.

He said it was “nonsense” to suggest he could repay the six-figure donation his campaign accepted from a company run by David Neal, who was convicted twice for environmental offences.

“I don’t know about you. But I don’t have a spare £200,000 lying around,” he said.

Mr Gething plans to stay in his post over the summer while his successor is chosen by Welsh Labour, with a timetable for the leadership contest set to be decided this weekend.

Mark Drakeford, his predecessor, said it was the “right thing” for him to stand aside because he had been “unable to escape” a series of controversies.

John Healey, the Defence Secretary, insisted Mr Gething had made the decision to quit of his own accord rather than being forced to stand down by Sir Keir Starmer.

“He’s made the decision, Keir Starmer’s thanked him for that decision,” Mr Healey said.

Gething feels he was never 'accepted' by the Welsh Labour membership - CHRISTROPHER FURLONG/GETTY

“He’s stepped away. We’ve got some very able people in the Welsh Assembly government and we come off the back of a very strong Labour performance at the general election.

“He hasn’t been dumped; he’s resigned, he’s made that decision. Now, the Labour Party will elect a new leader.”

Mr Gething’s downfall nonetheless came as a blow to Sir Keir, who had backed Mr Gething prior to the confidence vote and described him as “doing a good job”.

The pair regularly appeared together during Labour election campaign events in Wales.

Labour won 27 out of 32 Welsh seats in the Commons at the general election, having won 22 out of 26 in the previous poll prior to the boundary review.

Sir Keir’s party achieved 37 per cent of the vote in Wales, down by four per cent, while Plaid Cymru, which accumulated four seats, won 15 per cent.

The Conservative Party and Reform UK received 18 and 17 per cent of the vote in Wales respectively but did not win any seats under the first-past-the-post system.