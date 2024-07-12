'Never did I think I would see this day' - Sudbury woman reflects on career

Nickie Lavoie says she’s enjoyed 20 rewarding years as a boilermaker in Sudbury.

It’s a career path she hopes more young people should consider, particularly women with the grit and determination to work hard.

Lavoie builds, installs, erects, tests, maintains and repairs all types of boilers, tanks and pressure vessels. She also performs structural and plate work on dust, air, gas, steam, oil, water and other liquid-tight pressure vessels. She’s worked in confined spaces and extreme heights – yes, atop Sudbury’s Superstack, too.

As a child, she wanted to be a police officer but after being exposed to welding by a cousin after her first year in college for hospitality management, she was intrigued. After all, you get to play with fire. She switched course and enrolled in a 40-week welding program at Cambrian College.

“Working with my hands was a unique experience because I had never been exposed to that,” she said.

After completing the course, she handed out resumes around town but received a lukewarm response from many employers.

“Pretty well all the resumes I handed out got disposed of immediately,” she said. “One right in front of me. I think the gentleman’s words were, he felt that I would be too intimidated by the machinery.”

Frustrated, Lavoie decided to return to school and focus on another trade that interested her: automotive.

“I did that course, which was super interesting,” she said. “I was back to working with my hands.”

After graduating, found work in a local shop as a “grease monkey," with the intention of following through on an apprenticeship. Around the same time, the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Union, Local 128, reached out to Lavoie. She had contacted them when she graduated from her welding course, knowing it could be a while before they contacted her.

“It was January 2004 while I was working at this automotive shop,” she said about the timing.

They asked if she was still interested in membership. Lavoie said she was a little hesitant at first. She was working minimum wage, which was $6.85 at the time, and couldn’t afford to switch careers for anything less. She was drowning in student debt.

“It was just too much,” she said about her financial situation.

When she told the union representative about her situation, she was met with a chuckle.

“He started laying out what the starting wage was,” she said. “It was about $18.20, which was 20 years ago. He said anything past was double time, anything on the weekends was double time … I asked if he was comfortable that I gave my two weeks' notice. He said he wanted me sooner than later.”

Lavoie made the transition to a new career and has never looked back. Although the work environment can be tough, she couldn’t see herself anywhere else.

“The boilermaker world is definitely extremes,” she said. “You’re working in extreme heights, in confined spaces. We were working behind converter aisles one time, and we were doing emergency shutdowns. When we were back there, we had a thermometer, and it was at 58 degrees.

"And of course, that was the summer of 2018 and it was so hot out, we could not even go outside to get any reprieve from it. From pure sun to pure sauna heat. You definitely need to take precautions.

"But then you have the other extreme, in wintertime, you are fully geared up in the air in the wind. There’s definitely a lot of extremes you have to be willing to battle.”

As a member of the boilermakers union, Lavoie says she works off a list of work opportunities from across the province. As a result, she has worked on a variety of job sites and for different employers throughout her 20 years.

“You can go out for a day job, you can go out for a week, you can go out for a month’s shutdown, it can lead to a long-term job,” she said. “You never know.”

Lavoie also shares her love for her career as a welding instructor at her local union, mentoring apprentices and helping young women overcome adversity.

Lavoie said that the industry is changing when it comes to attitudes toward women in the trades.

“When I first got in this, to see another female on site was rare,” she said. “Now, we’ve probably got four or five women working off our list in this area. I know it doesn’t sound like a significant number, but for our type of trade, you won’t get as many interested in it – many don’t even know what we are all about – but the numbers are increasing for all trades.

"I think electricians and carpentry are most popular for women …There were days when I was in the shop and I was literally one of the only females. Now I’m sitting in the seat as the shop instructor for Sudbury and it blows my mind because some days there are more women in the shop than men. Never did I think I would see this day.”

Lavoie admits that the job as a boilermaker isn’t for everyone.

You have to be able to work at extremes and have “thick skin," she said. Ultimately, you have to “know yourself.”

“It doesn’t matter your gender, you have to be able to do that physical job,” she said. “Do your research because welding is so diverse out there, even the styles of welding, the different processes ... definitely do your research beforehand because it isn’t for everyone.”

And if you decide, it is the job for you, Lavoie says don’t let anything hold you back.

Lavoie said her mother often jokes that she won the lottery with her career. Despite hard financial times for many Canadians, Lavoie says she is comfortable.

“I consider myself absolutely blessed to be with the boilermakers,” she said.

Laura Stradiotto, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star

