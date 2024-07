Global News

A deal between the LCBO and the union representing its workers has been ratified and stores are set to reopen on Tuesday following a two-week strike. On Monday, Premier Doug Ford commented on the situation, stating the strike "should have never happened," recognizing its impact across the province. "People were still able to get their alcohol. I knew this, but it just confirmed it. Mess with anyone, but don't mess around with people's booze in Ontario because they aren't too happy."