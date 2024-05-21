'Never expected this': Friendship bracelets made by young Buffalo Bills fan worn by WR Keon Coleman

Associated Press
A Kentucky court has postponed pro golfer Scottie Scheffler's appearance on charges he injured a police officer and disobeyed commands outside the gates of Valhalla Golf Club as the venue hosted this year's PGA Championship. Scheffler, who was handcuffed and briefly jailed on Friday, had been due in court Tuesday, two days after finishing in the top ten at the PGA. “Today, over the objection of Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell, the District Judge presiding in the case of Mr. Scheffler granted the defendant’s attorney’s motion to continue Mr. Scheffler’s arraignment from May 21 to June 3 at 9 a.m.," the statement said.