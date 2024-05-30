Never a handout, just a hand

CBC

RCMP say human remains found near Dawson Creek, B.C., have been identified as a woman who was reported missing late last year. Renee Didier, who police say sometimes used the surname Supernant, was found on May 18 near the Kiskatinaw River, which runs west of the northeastern B.C. city. The Cree woman, who was a mother of two, was last seen on gas station surveillance footage from Dec. 3, 2023 and was reported missing on Dec. 7. Didier, who was 40 when she disappeared, is one of four people to g