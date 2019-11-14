'I never hid from it': Windsor minor league hockey coach addresses U.S. criminal record

Windsor resident Stanley "Trent" Norris says he's never tried to hide his criminal record, even when he was in the process of completing an application to be an assistant coach with the Windsor Minor Hockey Association (WMHA).

The AA minor peewee hockey assistant coach is defending himself after a Windsor Star story revealed he had a criminal past and that the Ontario Minor Hockey Association is also looking into the situation.

The Windsor-born Canadian citizen's criminal record is based on crimes committed in the U.S. Norris told CBC News that he's willing to step down from his coaching role — but only if the WMHA asks him to resign.

"I'm not going to quit. I've never been a quitter," Norris said. "If I quit now, I'm showing these kids when things get tough, you quit. I'm not going to voluntarily quit and leave these kids, but if I'm asked to, I will."

Stateside legal troubles

Norris first moved to the U.S. in 1989 legally as a permanent resident. He said he allowed his status to lapse several years later, but remained in the country nonetheless.

Court documents confirm that Norris's permanent resident status was terminated in March 1992.

In 1992, Norris was charged with sexual battery in Florida. In an interview with CBC News, Norris said he was found not guilty. Court documents show, however, that he was sentenced to probation after pleading no contest to battery.

Norris said he was later involved in a bar fight which led to an aggravated assault charge.

Because it was a felony, I was deported to Canada. - Stanley Norris

"I, then, had to serve 75 days," he said, adding he originally was given a 90-day sentence, but it was dropped to 75 for good behaviour. "I served that time — but because it was a felony, I was deported to Canada."

Norris, who said he had a one-year-old daughter at the time, didn't want to neglect his duties as a father.

In 2001, Norris was arrested in Michigan and received a controlled substance charge, for which he pleaded guilty. Court documents show that he failed to appear for his sentencing hearing.

Later that same year, Norris received a 20-year ban on entering the U.S. Court documents confirmed that he received the ban in May 2001.

Court documents also confirm that Norris was removed from the U.S. — via a Miami, Fla to Windsor flight — in June 2001.

"I did not listen to that," he said. "I then went back and went down to Florida in 2001, and then moved to Arizona

Norris said that the charge following the controlled substance arrest came after he had already been deported, and said he had not been aware of an outstanding warrant on that situation until years later. Court documents confirm the the controlled substance charges came after Norris's extradition hearing.

Norris also said he began using the name Trent instead of Stanley, acknowledging he didn't use his legal name partly as a way of hiding his identity from U.S. authorities.

He lived in Arizona until 2017, later getting married and having two children — all the while avoiding any brushes with the law, he said.

Moving back to Canada

According to Norris, he tried to change his status as an illegal U.S. resident in 2005.

"When I went to Arizona and when I met my wife, we then got married and had my kids, I then told her 'I'm illegal, we should try to get myself legal,'" said Norris.

Norris said a lawyer told him the U.S. government would have two options if he declared his status. Either he would be removed from the country, or they would allow him to remain in the U.S. while he applied to be a permanent resident.

Immigration law at the time dictated that residents living in the United States illegally likely wouldn't be deported unless they committed a crime.

"They [couldn't] just kick you out because you're in the United States illegally back then," said Norris. "They can't just pull you over and kick you out."

Norris decided to simply stay in the U.S., start a family and eventually start his own business.

In 2017, Norris was reported to U.S. authorities, and was subsequently deported, so he and his family moved to Windsor.

"I could have stayed over there and fought it," said Norris.

"We waived that option, because if I stay and fight it, I would have to stay in jail over there for two years minimum while I'm fighting, because it takes that long ... they're so backed up."

