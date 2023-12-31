Never the Hootenanny: Which New Year’s tribe are you?

Let us help you welcome 2024 in with a bang (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

It’s the time of year many of us fear the most. Christmas is out of the way, there’s nothing but pious resolutions ahead, and we either have to queue forever to spend money we don’t have on an extortionate night out, or stay in and make peace with literally watching a boring old clock bong us into another new year. But introvert or extrovert, all of us want some sort of way to make it through to Auld Lang Syne. So, allow us to help you find the right entertainment for your entry into 2024.

THE COST-OF-LIVING-CRISIS DENIER

If you’ve had your heating on since August, think Nigel Farage seemed ‘quite nice’ on I’m A Celeb and saw yourself in Saltburn, don your glad rags to dine and dance your way through The Ritz’s glamorous NYE Gala Dinner.

£1,900 (theritzlondon.com)

THE NEW YEAR, NEW ME, BORE

Feel free to stay in and watch Rick Astley Rocks New Year’s Eve on BBC1, before switching it off at 12.01am and posting an Instagram story at 8.03 the morning of the 1st. Just know that we will give you up and let you down… forever. 11.30pm on BBC1

THE ENDURANCE ATHLETE

Planning a three day sleepless fast for, er, fun? Bag yourself tickets to E1 x Percolate: 30 Hour Party, a dance music extravaganza running from 10pm Sunday to 7am Tuesday. Then think about talking to Frank. No offence.

From £20 (dice.fm)

THE LOW-FI FASHION GORLY

So you’ve been so busy attending zine launch parties to realise it was New Year’s Eve, already? Pull on your battered Wales Bonner X Adidas Sambas for a night of crochet crop tops and tunes hosted by Anal House Meltdown at The Glove That Fits in Hackney.

Tickets £20 (ra.co)