‘It never left’: GOP senator mocked for claiming Trump has brought Christmas ‘back in America’

GOP senator Tommy Tuberville has been mocked for claiming that Donald Trump brought Christmas “back in America.”

The Trump loyalist posted the festive message on social media platform X on Christmas Eve.

“Thanks to President Trump, Christmas is back in America,” Tuberville said. But the former football coach was widely mocked in the responses.

“When idiots say stupid things,” Democratic Party strategist Chris D. Jackson responded.

“Someone has been [at] the eggnog,” one person jibed.

“Christmas is about Christ, but somehow MAGA wants to make it about their god Trump. Sickening,” another person said.

Tommy Tuberville posted the bold claim on his X account on Christmas Eve (@SenTuberville/X)

“How did Christmas ever leave America, & how did Trump bring it back?” someone else asked. “I’m 76 I’ve celebrated Christmas every year of my life. Good ones. Bad ones and no one told me how to do it or if I could. Stop with this garbage,” another replied.

People were quick to confirm that they have, indeed, celebrated Christmas during the period when Trump was not president.

“It never left, moron,” someone said.

“I had it last year and the year before,” another wrote, while another person chimed in, “I remember having Christmas the past 4 years...nothing has changed for my family and friends bro.”

However, fellow MAGA supporters agreed with the Alabama senator’s sentiment.

The senator was widely mocked on social media for making the claim (Getty Images)

“We are so back,” someone replied. “Feels good to say that,” another said.

Tubverville is a staunch Trump supporter and has profusely backed the president-elect, particularly over his cabinet choices.

Earlier this mont,h he claimed that Republicans who are hesitant to confirm Pete Hegseth for defense secretary are “throwing rocks” at Trump.

Amidst the concern over Hegseth’s nomination, Tuberville said he believed it is up to Democrats to vet nominations, and that members of his own party should be inclined to automatically confirm them.

“Who’s to say we’re a better vetter and picker of people than Donald Trump?” Tuberville told CNN.

“Donald Trump did all the vetting they needed to do on Pete Hegseth and I just can’t believe we even have people on our side saying, ‘Well I’ve gotta look at this, gotta look at that,’” he added.