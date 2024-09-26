'Life-Threatening' Flash Flooding in North Carolina as Residents Brace for Hurricane Helene

Heavy rain caused flash flooding in Mills River, North Carolina, on Wednesday, September 25, as residents braced for Hurricane Helene.

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicted Hurricane Helene would make landfall over the Florida Panhandle on Thursday evening.

Life-threatening rainfall flooding would have possible devastating impacts across the North Carolina mountains, northeast Georgia and Upstate South Carolina, the NWS said.

X user @DroppinScience_ said he filmed this video of flooding in Mills River on Wednesday.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” he can be heard saying in the video. Credit: @DroppinScience_ via Storyful

