'I never seen a slide of this magnitude': Alaska landslide kills 1, at least 3 injured

Mandatory evacuations are underway in a southeastern Alaska city after a landslide leveled homes and businesses, leaving at least one person dead and multiple people injured Sunday.

Land detached from a hill side about 4 p.m. local time, significantly damaging roads and knocking out power, officials with the city of Ketchikan, reported.

“In my 65 years in Ketchikan, I have never seen a slide of this magnitude,” they city's Mayor Dave Kiffer said in a release. “The loss of life that we have encountered is heartbreaking, and my heart goes out to those who lost their homes."

At least one person died and three people were taken to a hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries, city officials said.

Mandatory evacuations were underway in the southeastern Alaska of Ketchikan, after a landslide leveled homes and businesses on Aug. 25, 2024, leaving at least one person dead and multiple people injured Sunday.

Early Monday morning, a city emergency dispatcher told USA TODAY no additional injuries had been reported.

It was not immediately known how many people were displaced.

"A potential secondary landslide area has been identified south of the original landside," the city wrote, adding emergency crews were standing by.

This afternoon I verbally declared a disaster declaration for the landslide that struck Ketchikan earlier today. All state agencies are directed to provide whatever assistance is needed. My thoughts and prayers are with the residents of Ketchikan tonight. — Governor Mike Dunleavy (@GovDunleavy) August 26, 2024

Alaska's governor issues emergency disaster declaration

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster emergency declaration for Ketchikan on Sunday night.

“All state agencies are directed to provide whatever assistance is needed," the governor posted on X. “My thoughts and prayers are with residents of Ketchikan tonight."

Hurricane Gilma tracker: See latest details, projected path of storm in Pacific

Mandatory evacuation in place

Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan said in a social media post a mandatory evacuation order was in place for the affected area.

"My team and I stand ready to help facilitate any federal assistance that may be necessary," Sullivan posted on X. "I’ve had constructive discussions with Borough Mayor Rodney Dial and City Mayor Dave Kiffer who are both very focused on recovery efforts... Our prayers are with the families, the injured, those recovering, and the community."

An emergency shelter has been set up at a local high school, official said.

Power expected to be restored when 'each area is cleared for safety'

Early Monday morning it was not immediately known how many homes and businesses were in the dark.

Power was expected to be restored over the next few days once each area is cleared for safety, the city said, and the American Red Cross is on scene.

“As we work through this, please keep the affected families in your prayers and know we will do everything we can to recover from this event as quickly as possible and help those in need. We sincerely appreciate the first responders, medical personnel, volunteers, businesses and others offering assistance,” Borough Mayor Rodney Dial said.

Where is Ketchikan?

The city is north of Pennock Island not far from the Canadian border.

Ketchikan faces the Inside Passage, a popular cruise route on a network of waterways snaking through "some of the most jaw-droppingly beautiful wilderness in the world," according to the city's website. Ketchikan, it continues, is known for "feisty salmon, idyllic scenery, and an incredibly rich Alaska Native culture."

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Landslide Ketchikan, Alaska leaves least 1 dead, 3 injured