New Hui Fen earns bowling gold as typhoon causes postponements

Singapore bowler New Hui Fen en route to winning the women's singles gold at the SEA Games (PHOTO: Alfie Lee/Sport Singapore)

SINGAPORE — As Typhoon Kammuri lashed down on the Philippines and caused several SEA Games events to be postponed on Tuesday (3 November), Singapore bowler New Hui Fen kept her composure amid the storm to clinch the women’s singles gold at the Coronado Lanes in Manila.

Her winning total of 1,372 pinfalls – which include stellar games of 258, 235 and 235 pinfalls – earned her the gold medal over Indonesia’s Tannya Roumimper (1,307 pinfalls) and compatriot Shayna Ng (1,271).

Cherie Tan, Singapore’s defending champion in the event, came in 13th on 1,171 pinfalls.

New’s gold medal was the 27-year-old’s first individual win, after she was part the women’s team that clinched gold in 2011.

“I’m very glad to fly the flag high for Singapore,” she said after her win. “I’m glad that I was able to stay in the moment, focus and make the shots. My coach and I, we communicated very well and made the right adjustments, and so I’m thankful for that.”

New’s gold medal is Singapore’s fifth at the SEA Games, and the first one won on Tuesday.

Narrowly losing out on gold in shooting, wushu

Meanwhile at the Marine Corps Training Center in Clark, Singapore shooter Ho Xiu Yi just missed out on gold in the women’s 10m air rifle competition, as she could not overtake Indonesia’s Toyyiba Vidya Rafika Rahmatan in the final two shots.

Singapore shooter Ho Xiu Yi earned a silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle competition at the SEA Games. (PHOTO: SNOC/Lim Weixiang) More

Ho, 19, scored 9.8 and 9.8 in her final shots for a points total of 248.2 points, while 18-year-old Toyyiba scored 10.5 and 9.7 for 249.9 points. Another Singaporean, Adele Tan, earned the bronze medal with 227.3 points.

At Manila’s World Trade Center Hall, Singapore wushu athlete Jowen Lim also narrowly lost out on a gold medal, when he scored 19.320 points in the men’s daoshu/gunshu event. His score is just 0.04 less than gold-medallist Marvelo Edgar Xavier of Indonesia (19.360).





