New Orleans truck attack: What we know as details emerge about the suspect, the victims and the ‘ISIS-inspired’ plot

At least 15 people have died after a truck rammed through Bourbon Street early on New Year's Day, officials said. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

A U.S. Army veteran who rammed a truck into a crowd of revelers on Bourbon Street in New Orleans on New Year’s Day, leaving at least 15 people dead and dozens injured, was apparently inspired by the Islamic State, according to President Biden. It’s believed to be the deadliest ISIS-inspired attack on U.S. soil in years.

The suspect — identified by the FBI as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S. citizen from Texas and an Army vet — was killed in a shoot-out with police early on Wednesday. Investigators said they do not believe Jabbar acted alone, and are investigating the incident as “an act of terrorism.”

Here’s everything we know so far about the deadly New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans, the victims and the search for other possible suspects.

Suspect appeared to be inspired by ISIS, Biden says

In remarks delivered on Wednesday, Biden said that hours before the attack on Bourbon Street, a famed party street in the city’s French Quarter, the suspect “posted videos on social media indicating that he was inspired by ISIS, especially a desire to kill.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities said the attacker drove around a police blockade and slammed a pickup truck into a crowd of people on a sidewalk, before getting out of the vehicle and opening fire at responding officers. The driver was fatally shot. Two officers were also shot, but are in stable condition.

The pickup truck as seen after it was rammed into a crowd of people at Canal and Bourbon Street. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

The FBI said an ISIS flag was found in the truck, along with guns and a potential improvised explosive device. “Potential IEDs were also located in the French Quarter,” they said.

The FBI said they've been investigating a residential area in Houston, Texas, with the help of local authorities in connection with the attack.

Driver wasn’t ‘solely responsible’ for truck attack, police say

Authorities on Thursday were still sweeping the New Orleans area for anyone else who may have helped plot the attack. FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Alethea Duncan said on Wednesday that investigators “do not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said Wednesday afternoon: “We’re doing two things. We're hunting some bad people down, and we're securing the city too.” He said officials were also preparing for the Sugar Bowl, the college football game scheduled to take place at Caesars Superdome on Wednesday but was postponed to Thursday because of the attack. The stadium is scheduled to host the Super Bowl next month.

New Orleans was replacing security barriers around Bourbon Street before attack

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Wednesday that older security barriers protecting the Bourbon Street area were malfunctioning and had been removed before the New Year’s Day attack. “Bollards were not up because they are near completion, with the expectation of being completed before the Super Bowl,” she said.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said, however, that police knew the bollards were removed and put heightened security measures in place. “We did have a car there,” she said of the area where the attacker managed to drive through. “We had barriers there, we had officers there, and they still got around.”

Gerald Herbert/AP

The driver in the attack “defeated” safety measures put in place around Bourbon Street and was “hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did,” Kirkpatrick said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reuters reported that a 2017 report commissioned by the city of New Orleans found the French Quarter "is often densely packed with pedestrians and represents an area where a mass casualty incident could occur."

Victims include a single mother, father of 2, college student and recent high school grad

New Orleans police and the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office have not yet released the names of the victims who were killed, but family members and universities have started to confirm some of the victims’ identities to multiple news outlets and on social media.