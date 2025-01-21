New wildfires break out in Southern California: Here's the latest

Firefighters in Southern California are battling two new wildfires that erupted early Tuesday morning, prompting fresh evacuations as dangerous fire weather conditions continue to grip the region.

The Lilac Fire was first reported around 1:20 a.m. near Old Highway 395 in Bonsall, Calif., 46 miles north of San Diego, according to the San Diego County Fire Department. The fire threatened numerous structures, and mandatory evacuation orders were issued for some nearby areas.

“Firefighters are making good progress on the fire. The fire activity has decreased significantly,” San Diego County Fire said in an update posted on X Tuesday morning. “The fire is still approximately 80 acres and is now 10% contained.”

Firefighters battle the Lilac Fire in Bonsall, Calif., early Tuesday. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

The cause of the fire is under investigation, fire officials said.

A second blaze, the Pala Fire, broke out along the same highway in Pala Mesa, Calif., and burned 17 acres before firefighters were able to stop its forward progress.

Fire weather forecast

Red flag warning were issued by the National Weather Service through Tuesday. (NOAA)

The new fires come amid the return of strong Santa Ana winds that fueled this month’s deadly wildfire outbreak. The National Weather Service in Los Angeles issued “particularly dangerous situation” red flag warnings for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Tuesday afternoon and fire weather watches through Thursday.

“Humidities will drastically lower to the single digits. Along with the extremely dry fuels, this will create Extremely Critical fire-weather conditions and rapid fire spread with any fires,” the National Weather Service in Los Angeles said.

Wind gusts between 70 and 100 mph were possible in the mountains around the L.A. Basin, the weather service said.

Latest on the Palisades and Eaton fires

Smoke lingers over an area devastated by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., on Jan. 9. (John Locher/AP)

Firefighters in Los Angeles County continue to make progress in containing the Palisades and Eaton fires, which have not grown in size over the past week.

According to Cal Fire, the Palisades Fire has burned 23,713 acres and is 63% contained. The Eaton Fire has burned 14,021 acres and is 89% contained.

The fires have destroyed more than 15,000 structures and killed at least 27 people.

On Sunday, evacuation orders were lifted for some residents impacted by the Eaton Fire. In some areas impacted by the Palisades Fire, evacuation orders were lifted Monday.

“The danger doesn’t end when the wildfire is extinguished,” the County of Los Angeles warned people returning to their homes in a press release. “The public is reminded to stay vigilant on current fire conditions.”

Hours after attending President Trump’s inauguration, former Vice President Kamala Harris and former second gentleman Doug Emhoff visited with firefighters and residents affected by the Eaton Fire in Altadena.

Trump is expected to visit Southern California on Friday to tour the fire-ravaged area and meet with first responders.