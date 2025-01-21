New wildfires break out in Southern California: Here's the latest

Dylan Stableford
·Reporter
Updated ·3 min read
Firefighters battle the Lilac Fire in Bonsall, Calif., early Tuesday.
Firefighters battle the Lilac Fire in Bonsall, Calif., early Tuesday. (Noah Berger/AP)

Firefighters in Southern California are battling two new wildfires that erupted early Tuesday morning, prompting fresh evacuations as dangerous fire weather conditions continue to grip the region.

The Lilac Fire was first reported around 1:20 a.m. near Old Highway 395 in Bonsall, Calif., 46 miles north of San Diego, according to the San Diego County Fire Department. The fire threatened numerous structures, and mandatory evacuation orders were issued for some nearby areas.

“Firefighters are making good progress on the fire. The fire activity has decreased significantly,” San Diego County Fire said in an update posted on X Tuesday morning. “The fire is still approximately 80 acres and is now 10% contained.”

Firefighters battle the Lilac Fire in Bonsall, Calif., early Tuesday.
Firefighters battle the Lilac Fire in Bonsall, Calif., early Tuesday. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

The cause of the fire is under investigation, fire officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A second blaze, the Pala Fire, broke out along the same highway in Pala Mesa, Calif., and burned 17 acres before firefighters were able to stop its forward progress.

Red flag warning were issued by the National Weather Service through Tuesday. (NOAA)
Red flag warning were issued by the National Weather Service through Tuesday. (NOAA)

The new fires come amid the return of strong Santa Ana winds that fueled this month’s deadly wildfire outbreak. The National Weather Service in Los Angeles issued “particularly dangerous situation” red flag warnings for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Tuesday afternoon and fire weather watches through Thursday.

“Humidities will drastically lower to the single digits. Along with the extremely dry fuels, this will create Extremely Critical fire-weather conditions and rapid fire spread with any fires,” the National Weather Service in Los Angeles said.

Wind gusts between 70 and 100 mph were possible in the mountains around the L.A. Basin, the weather service said.

Smoke lingers over an area devastated by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif.
Smoke lingers over an area devastated by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., on Jan. 9. (John Locher/AP)

Firefighters in Los Angeles County continue to make progress in containing the Palisades and Eaton fires, which have not grown in size over the past week.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Cal Fire, the Palisades Fire has burned 23,713 acres and is 63% contained. The Eaton Fire has burned 14,021 acres and is 89% contained.

The fires have destroyed more than 15,000 structures and killed at least 27 people.

On Sunday, evacuation orders were lifted for some residents impacted by the Eaton Fire. In some areas impacted by the Palisades Fire, evacuation orders were lifted Monday.

“The danger doesn’t end when the wildfire is extinguished,” the County of Los Angeles warned people returning to their homes in a press release. “The public is reminded to stay vigilant on current fire conditions.”

Hours after attending President Trump’s inauguration, former Vice President Kamala Harris and former second gentleman Doug Emhoff visited with firefighters and residents affected by the Eaton Fire in Altadena.

Trump is expected to visit Southern California on Friday to tour the fire-ravaged area and meet with first responders.

Latest Stories

  • Rare winter storm sweeps Southern U.S.: Here's what's happening and what's forecast for this week

    A rare and potentially historic winter storm is bringing heavy snow to Texas and the Gulf Coast while nearly 220 million people across 40 states are facing dangerously cold temperatures from an arctic blast that arrived over the weekend.

  • New wildfires prompt evacuations near San Diego amid relentless Santa Ana winds

    As wildfires continued to burn in Los Angeles, three fires broke out in San Diego County, prompting evacuation orders and warnings.

  • Retired San Diego Fire-Rescue captain speaks on Lilac Fire response

    Retired San Diego Fire-Rescue Capt. Bob Lyon joined ABC 10News to talk about the response to Tuesday morning's brush fire in Bonsall.

  • Snow Covers Hamptons Following Winter Storm

    A winter storm left New York covered in snow on Monday, January 19, after heavy bands moved northeast across the wider region on Sunday night.Footage from Joanna L Steidle shows areas in the Hamptons including Towd Point, Davis Creek, North Sea Harbor, Peconic Bay and Holmes Hill covered in snow.The National Weather Service said an Arctic airmass would hang over New York for much of the week. Credit: Joanna L Steidle via Storyful

  • Winds picking up in Southern California and at least 2 new fires break out

    At least two small fires broke out overnight in San Diego County and one has led to evacuations.

  • At UN, Panama reminds Trump he should not be threatening force

    Panama has alerted the United Nations - in a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday - to U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks during his inauguration speech, when he vowed that the United States would take back the Panama Canal. Panama's U.N. Ambassador Eloy Alfaro de Alba noted that under the founding U.N. Charter, countries "shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state". The letter was addressed to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and circulated to the 15-member Security Council.

  • Yukon ombudsman threatens Yukon gov't with legal action over budget dispute

    Yukon's ombudsman, Jason Pedlar, says he's considering legal action over the territorial government's "unprecedented insertion" of civil servants into the budgeting process for independent offices of the Legislative Assembly.The dispute flared up in November, when Pedlar, Annette King, the territory's child and youth advocate, and Maxwell Harvey, the chief electoral officer, all complained finance department officials vetoed budget increases for their offices.They, and Speaker Jeremy Harper, all

  • Here one day, gone the next: NASA satellites track disappearing 'ghost' island

    Mud volcanoes aren't uncommon in this part of the world.

  • Sask. has enough COVID-19 vaccines for spring, won't confirm whether it plans to buy more

    Saskatchewan's Ministry of Health has enough COVID-19 vaccine doses for the province's high-risk population this spring, but would not confirm whether it plans to purchase more doses in the future.The province has more than 100,000 doses, all of which were provided through the federal government's procurement process.Ottawa has been paying for the shots and distributing them across the country since they became available. Earlier this month, the Public Health Agency of Canada quietly announced t

  • RCMP say three alleged human smugglers charged with conspiracy in Quebec

    MONTREAL — Three men are facing conspiracy charges in Quebec after allegedly helping to smuggle temporary foreign workers across the border into the United States, the RCMP said Tuesday.

  • British prime minister says the killing of 3 girls must lead to ‘fundamental change’

    UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Tuesday that the killing of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class must lead to “fundamental change” in how the British state protects citizens.

  • Palestinians confront a landscape of destruction in Gaza’s ‘ghost towns’

    Palestinians in Gaza are confronting an apocalyptic landscape of devastation after a ceasefire paused more than 15 months of fighting between Israel and Hamas. Across the tiny coastal enclave, drone footage captured by The Associated Press shows mounds of rubble stretching as far as the eye can see — remnants of the longest and deadliest war between Israel and Hamas in their blood-ridden history.

  • Canada ready to respond to U.S. tariffs: Trudeau

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says if President Donald Trump wants to usher in a "golden age" for the United States, it will require more energy, critical minerals and resources that Canada is ready to provide. Speaking at the cabinet retreat in Montebello, Que. after Trump's inauguration, Trudeau also says Ottawa is willing to match with dollar-for-dollar with tariffs if Trump makes good on his threat to impose them as early as February. (Jan. 21, 2025)

  • Operation underway to capture B.C. wolves for relocation in Colorado

    A wildlife team from the United States has begun capturing grey wolves in British Columbia for release in Colorado after voters in the state approved a proposal to reintroduce the animals, which have been "functionally extinct" there for 75 years.

  • Belarus' Lukashenko says Trump's executive orders show 'serious instability' in US

    Belarus' Lukashenko says Trump's executive orders show 'serious instability' in US

  • Dangerous winds return to Southern California as new wildfires break out

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dangerous winds returned to Southern California on Tuesday as new wildfires broke out and a pair of major Los Angeles-area blazes burned for a third week, while officials made preparations to protect scorched neighborhoods from toxic ash runoff ahead of potential rain this weekend.

  • Major winter storm slams Southern U.S., first-ever blizzard warnings issued

    A once-in-a-generation winter storm event is underway in the Southern United States, which is forecast to have significant impacts to cities and residents unaccustomed to winter weather

  • Thousands without power in Edmundston area during cold snap

    Around 4,900 residents in the New Brunswick city of Edmundston and the surrounding area were without electricity Tuesday, as the region deal with severe cold. The outage is impacting N.B. Power customers, as well as clients of Energy Edmundston, the city's homegrown energy department. "We don't know what happened, and N.B. Power doesn't know, either," said Jacques Doiron, the city's fire chief and emergency measures organization co-ordinator. "We don't know when it's going to come back." Doiron

  • Guilbeault, cabinet's staunch environmentalist, backs Mark Carney as next Liberal leader

    Former central banker Mark Carney picked up a handful of endorsements on Tuesday, including from the government's most vocal climate champion, as the Liberal leadership race whizzes ahead on a tight timeline.Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said he will back Carney during the March 9 vote."He has the experience, he has the background, he's navigated crisis when he was at the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England," he said on Tuesday, day two of a cabinet retreat in western Quebec."I know he'

  • Liberal leadership hopefuls distance themselves from carbon pricing

    OTTAWA — The three frontrunners in the Liberal leadership race have all backed away — to one degree or another — from the Liberal government's keystone climate policy in a bid to take a major Conservative line of attack off the table.