Newark: Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of rape

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to reports of a serious sexual assault in an alleyway off St Mary's Memorial Gardens, Newark, at about 19:45 GMT on Thursday.

Detectives said the assault was reported by a girl, who is being supported by the force.

The boy was arrested on Saturday and remains in custody for questioning while investigations continue.

Det Insp Stuart Barson, said: "While these types of incidents are thankfully rare, I appreciate this incident has caused concern in the local community.

"However, I would like to reassure residents that we do believe this was an isolated incident and would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to one of our officers."

