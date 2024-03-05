Newark and Sherwood: Glass recycling bins rolled out across district

A Nottinghamshire council has started delivering new wheelie bins to residents as part of a kerbside glass recycling scheme.

The 140-litre bins, with teal-coloured lids, are being distributed to homes in the Newark and Sherwood District Council area.

The bins are for glass including food jars, drink bottles, toiletry jars and perfume bottles, the council said.

The authority aims to start glass collections from Monday 22 April.

It said the collections would be carried out every eight weeks from then onwards. Newark & Sherwood District

Council leader Paul Peacock said: "Last week all the new bins arrived at our depot, in Brunel Drive in Newark, and we are starting the mammoth task today of getting them out to our households.

"The introduction of any new service takes some time to set up and get right and we've been busy in the background getting everything ready for this new service."

The council said it decided to introduce the kerbside glass collection scheme after 93% of 6,315 residents said they wanted it.

