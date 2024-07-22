Newcastle: Man charged with attempted murder

The incident happened at a house in Ballaghbeg Park in the early hours of Sunday [BBC]

A man has been charged with a number of offences including attempted murder following an incident at a house in Newcastle, County Down, at the weekend.

It happened at a house in Ballaghbeg Park shortly before 03:45 BST on Sunday.

The victim of the alleged attack was treated for facial wounds and a severe arm injury after he was reportedly hit repeatedly with an object.

A 33-year-old has been charged with attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.