Who Is the Newest “Selling Sunset ”Star Alanna Whittaker? Meet the Model and Agent Joining Season 8

Model and real estate agent Alanna Whittaker joins the cast of 'Selling Sunset' season 8, which begins streaming on Netflix on Sept. 6

Courtesy of Netflix Selling Sunset. Alanna Whittaker

Alanna Whittaker is the freshest face to star in Netflix's hit reality series Selling Sunset.

As the newest cast member for season 8, Whittaker's entrance comes on the heels of a particularly dramatic seventh season, which saw conflict between Chrishell Stause and Marie-Lou Nurk as well as Bre Tiesi's frustrations with Chelsea Lazkani and her potential departure from the brokerage.

Season 8 is set to release on Netflix on Sept. 6, 2024, starring new agent Whittaker and several returning cast members, including Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Bre Tiesi, Chelsea Lazkani, Amanza Smith, Nicole Young, Mary Bonnet and Romain Bonnet.

So who is the latest agent to represent the Oppenheim Group on-screen? Here's everything to know about season 8 star Alanna Whittaker.

She’s a model

Alanna Gold/Instagram Alanna Whittaker

Represented by CGM-Caroline Gleason Management, a prominent Miami agency, Whittaker has had a wide range of experience in the modeling industry. Over the years, Whittaker has worked with high-end brands like Tom Ford and has done extensive work in both print and digital modeling.

She works in luxury real estate

Alanna Gold/Instagram Alanna Whittaker

Whittaker began her journey in the luxury property market in 2020, per her LinkedIn. Before joining the Oppenheim Group, she was a real estate agent at Westside Estate Agency.

She got engaged in 2019

Alanna Gold/Instagram Alanna Whittaker and Adam Gold

In January 2019, Whittaker and her now-husband, Adam Gold, announced their engagement.

“I know with you, it will be nothing short of an adventure,” Whittaker wrote on Instagram, adding, “Best friends for life!”

In an equally heartfelt post, Gold wrote: “This ethereal angel came into my life and we have decided to continue this journey together - so excited to share.”

Gold works in hospitality and events, per his Instagram.

She got married in 2022

Alanna Gold/Instagram Alanna Whittaker and Adam Gold

In July 2022, Whittaker and Gold married in an intimate ceremony in Joshua Tree, Calif.

Reflecting on the day, she shared on Instagram, “It’s hard to put into words how special this day was. We are filled with an overwhelming amount of love and gratitude as we step into this next chapter of our lives as husband and wife.”

She’s fond of the desert

Alanna Gold/Instagram Alanna Whittaker in Season 8 of 'Selling Sunset'

In the trailer for Selling Sunset season 8, Whittaker said, “I own a little Western town in the desert,” to which Tiesi replied, “A town?”

According to the new promo, Whittaker seemingly takes her castmates to the town — where they all come donned in Western attire.

Town or no town, the real estate agent links in her Instagram bio to Cosmic Ranch, a luxury vacation rental in Pioneertown — a late nineteenth-century themed town in San Bernardino County, Calif., originally built for Western movie sets.

The 2.5-acre property is a three-bedroom three-bath estate “among the gently sloping mountains,” per the Airbnb listing.

The ranch-style home features a yoga room, outdoor patio with skyline views and private hot tub.

Whittaker also has Pioneertown Land Co. in her bio, a historic campground available for booking events, filming and good old-fashioned camping.

She's joining the Selling Sunset cast for season 8

Courtesy of Netflix Selling Sunset. (L to R) Alanna Whittaker, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Nicole Young

Fans of the hit reality series Selling Sunset can look forward to seeing Whittaker join familiar faces in the upcoming season — which released its first trailer in August 2024.

The promo gave fans a glimpse of the drama in store, including the ongoing feud between Tiesi and Lazkani. A clip showed Tiesi on her way to Lazkani and said, “They say don’t shoot the messenger… she’s definitely going to shoot me.”

Adding to the tension, the trailer showed Young holding onto some potentially damaging information. “I heard information that could really affect families, marriages,” she tells castmate Smith.

Embedded in the high-stakes drama are clips of Whittaker among the cast, especially glimpses of her “little Western town” that she appears to take her fellow agents to.

“If I were to buy your town, how much would I have to pay?” Jason asked, to which Whittaker didn't respond.

Season 8 of Selling Sunset will premiere on Sept. 6, 2024 on Netflix.

