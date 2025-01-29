Newfound 'city-killer' asteroid has chance of hitting Earth in 2032

Scott Sutherland
·4 min read
Newfound 'city-killer' asteroid has chance of hitting Earth in 2032

Astronomers are closely watching a newly discovered asteroid, as it now has one of the highest impact risks of any significantly sized space rock we've found so far.

On December 27, 2024, the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) telescope in Río Hurtado, Chile, spotted a previously undiscovered asteroid. Now named 2024 YR4, this roughly 60-metre wide space rock immediately began setting off alarms, due to what could be an extremely close encounter in late 2032.

According to NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), when 2024 YR4 passed by on Dec. 25, 2024, its closest approach was around 828,700 km from Earth, or a little over twice the distance to the Moon. However, on Dec. 22, 2032, it will come much closer.

Based on the observations so far, it could be a very narrow miss, as the asteroid skims the top of the atmosphere.

DON'T MISS: First meteorite ever found in P.E.I. arrived with a literal bang

However, with only a little over 30 days of observations, the uncertainties in this asteroid's orbit are still fairly large, especially when looking ahead nearly eight years into the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

On December 22, 3032, asteroid 2024 YR4 could pass by safely, coming no closer to us than 1.7 million kilometres, or over 4 times the distance to the Moon. On the other hand, there is a small, but non-zero chance that it could strike the planet instead!

As of January 29, NASA's calculations give this space rock a 1.3 per cent chance of impact. That's roughly a 1 in 77 chance, which is higher than any other near-future impact probability currently listed in the agency's Sentry Risk Table.

Sentry Risk - 2024 YR4 - NASA CNEOS
Sentry Risk - 2024 YR4 - NASA CNEOS

NASA's Sentry Risk Table as of January 29, 2025, with asteroid 2024 YR4 at the top (highlighted in yellow), with the highest impact risk, and only risk above zero on the Torino Impact Hazard Scale. (NASA CNEOS)

MORE SPACE NEWS: Extreme jet stream — Alien planet has universe's fastest recorded winds

Also, given the size of this asteroid, and the potential damage it could cause in an impact, it is the only object on that risk table that currently has a Torino scale rank above zero.

ADVERTISEMENT

With an estimated diameter of between 40-100 metres, and travelling at a speed of 13.5 kilometres per second, 2024 YR4 could cause significant local damage if it were to hit Earth. These types of asteroids are often called 'city killers'.

The Chelyabinsk impact, on February 15, 2013, released the equivalent energy of about 440,000 tonnes of TNT. The air-burst explosion from that asteroid shattered windows across the area, caused minor damage to some buildings, and resulted in around 1,500 injuries. An impact by 2024 YR4 would be around 15-20 times more powerful.

As such, it is currently rated as a 3 on the Torino scale.

Torino scale - NASA
Torino scale - NASA

The ten rankings of the Torino Impact Hazard Scale. Note that this scale not only takes into account the chance of impact, but also the potential consequences of such an impact. Thus, a tiny, 1-metre asteroid with a 100 per cent chance of impact could still rank as zero (0) on the Torino scale because it would cause no damage during the impact event. (NASA CNEOS)

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the uncertainties are high right now, working from the current trajectory of the asteroid, German amateur astronomer Daniel Bamberger came up with a map showing the potential impact zone for 2024 YR4.

Taking into account the rotation of the Earth during the window of impact, Bamberger plotted a narrow corridor that stretches from the Pacific Ocean south of Mexico, through northern South America and the equatorial Atlantic Ocean, across central Africa, Yemen and Oman, and through central India to Bangladesh.

2024 YR4 risk corridor
2024 YR4 risk corridor

The narrow impact risk corridor for asteroid 2024 YR4. (Daniel Bamberger/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0))

It should be noted that a 1.3 per cent chance of impact is also a 98.7 per cent chance of a miss. Thus, it is far more likely that 2024 YR4 will miss us than hit us. So, there is nothing to worry about at this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plus, other asteroids have also ranked reasonably high on the Torino scale, but when more observations came in, astronomers were able to completely rule out any threat from them.

99942 Apophis is an excellent example of this. After its discovery in 2004, Apophis made it all the way up to rank 4 on the Torino scale. As astronomers carefully watched it, though, and gathered more information on its exact path around the Sun, they were able to refine their calculations of its orbit and completely rule it out as a threat. The asteroid was even removed from NASA's Sentry Risk Table as of February 21, 2021.

In all likelihood, the same thing will happen with 2024 YR4. It may have a high risk now, but further observations will give us a better idea of what its orbit looks like, and we will probably see that risk go down, if not entirely disappear.

Watch below: Asteroid Apophis no longer considered a threat to Earth

Click here to view the video

Latest Stories

  • Oklahoma education board approves rule to ask immigration status of students, parents

    State Superintendent Ryan Walters says a proposed administrative rule concerning immigration status could be used on parents as well as students.

  • 2025 Grammys to Feature Quincy Jones Tribute and Performance Dedicated to the 'Spirit of the City' amid L.A. Wildfires

    Stevie Wonder, Cynthia Erivo, Chris Martin and more will take the stage for the special performances on Sunday, Feb. 2

  • 'An initial show of force': What to know about immigration raids, arrests across the country

    Trump’s talk of “mass deportations’’ has sparked questions across the country.

  • Elon Musk says SpaceX will rescue two ‘stranded’ astronauts. Here’s why that is confusing

    While Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore’s situation is unusual, their return trip will be pretty routine, as they were already slated to fly home on a SpaceX capsule as part of a scheduled crew rotation.

  • A NASA spacecraft scooped rubble from an asteroid. Here's what was inside

    Scientists have finally had a close look at the rubble collected by a NASA spacecraft from an asteroid. In it, they've found new clues about the ingredients for life that were present in the early solar system and how they might have come to Earth.An international team of scientists has released some of their discoveries about the samples collected by the NASA spacecraft Osiris-REx from the near-Earth carbon-rich asteroid Bennu in 2020 and returned to Earth in 2023.Bennu, a carbon-rich asteroid

  • Human Thought Has a Speed Limit. Scientists Just Found It.

    You might be surprised by the number.

  • Prince William claims solo outing is 'best day of his life' - watch fun video

    The Prince of Wales visited Earthshot Prize finalist NatureMetrics in Guildford

  • Are we all aliens? NASA's returned asteroid samples hold the ingredients of life from a watery world

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Asteroid samples fetched by NASA hold not only the pristine building blocks for life but also the salty remains of an ancient water world, scientists reported Wednesday.

  • Exclusive-Images show China building huge fusion research facility, analysts say

    China appears to be building a large laser-ignited fusion research centre in the southwestern city of Mianyang, experts at two analytical organisations say, a development that could aid nuclear weapons design and work exploring power generation. Satellite photos show four outlying "arms" that will house laser bays, and a central experiment bay that will hold a target chamber containing hydrogen isotopes the powerful lasers will fuse together, producing energy, said Decker Eveleth, a researcher at U.S.-based independent research organisation CNA Corp. It is a similar layout to the $3.5 billion U.S. National Ignition Facility (NIF) in Northern California, which in 2022 generated more energy from a fusion reaction than the lasers pumped into the target - "scientific breakeven".

  • Remember the 'mini-moon' last year? Study finds it was likely just a chunk of the actual moon

    A chunk of space rock that visited near Earth's orbit last year was widely called a "mini-moon," a nickname that was more appropriate than thought.

  • Bennu asteroid reveals its contents to scientists − and clues to how the building blocks of life on Earth may have been seeded

    New findings reveal that a NASA mission traveled to an asteroid that may have once been covered in salty lakes containing organic molecules.

  • NASA affirms plan with SpaceX to return astronauts after Trump demand

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -NASA affirmed on Wednesday a plan it set last year to work with Elon Musk's SpaceX in returning two astronauts from the International Space Station, saying it will do so "as soon as practical," the day after President Donald Trump suggested he wants a quicker return for the crew. On Tuesday night, Trump said he had asked Elon Musk's SpaceX to return two NASA astronauts from the International Space Station, who were already scheduled to fly back on a SpaceX capsule in March.

  • Work progresses on giant telescope in Chile's Atacama Desert

    Dozens of boxes holding mirrors are placed along a remote desert hill in northern Chile as workers make progress in the construction of the Extremely Large Telescope, planned as one of the most capable astronomical observatories ever assembled. The telescope, currently about 60% complete, is intended to search for evidence of potential life on planets beyond our solar system - called exoplanets - and peer back in time to look for the universe's earliest stars and galaxies. It is a 1.45 billion euros ($1.51 billion) project of the European Southern Observatory intergovernmental research organization.

  • Jason Dworkin, project scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, holds up a vial that contains part of the sample from asteroid Bennu delivered to Earth by NASA's OSIRIS-REx.

    Scientists have finally had a close look at the rubble collected by a NASA spacecraft from an asteroid. In it, they've found new clues about the ingredients for life that were present in the early solar system and how they might have come to Earth.An international team of scientists has released some of their&nbsp;discoveries about the samples collected by the NASA spacecraft Osiris-REx&nbsp;from the near-Earth carbon-rich asteroid Bennu in 2020 and returned to Earth in 2023.Bennu, a carbon-rich asteroid that orbits as close as 300,000 kilometres to Earth, was part of an ancestral asteroid that formed in the early solar system about 4.5 billion years ago. Because of that, it can tell scientists what molecules needed for life were present in the early solar system.&nbsp;"This asteroid is like a frozen time capsule," said Kim Tait, senior curator of mineralogy at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto and co-author of a new study on its mineral composition.WATCH | NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft grabs sample from asteroid:&nbsp;What scientists found on the asteroidBy examining the minerals from the now dry and dusty asteroid, the researchers could tell that its parent asteroid&nbsp;once contained pockets or veins of salty water&nbsp;and that there was&nbsp;sodium, chlorides, fluorides, carbonates&nbsp;and phosphates in the salt, they reported Wednesday in Nature. The crystals seemed to&nbsp;form the way they do in salt lakes on Earth.A separate analysis of molecules important to life found amino acids, including 14 of the 20 used to build proteins in living things.&nbsp;It also found all five nucleobases or building blocks of RNA and DNA, the researchers reported in Nature Astronomy.An electron microscope image shows needle-like sodium carbonate crystals in the asteroid sample, each less than one/10th of the width of a human hair. The needles form a vein that cuts through the clay-rich rock around it. (Rob Wardell, Tim Gooding and Tim McCoy/Smithsonian)At a NASA news conference Wednesday, Sara&nbsp;Russell, co-lead author of the mineral study , said&nbsp;the briny fluids would have been&nbsp;"crammed full" of elements necessary to life, such as phosphorus and sulphur, and some of the salts and clays could have catalyzed reactions to generate more complex molecules."We're finding this story where together the water, the organic materials and all of these bioessential elements could have been delivered on&nbsp;asteroids like Bennu&nbsp;in the early solar system to the&nbsp;Earth&nbsp;—&nbsp;and other planets as well —&nbsp;to enable them to be seeded with all the ingredients they needed to kick-start life," said Russell, research scientist&nbsp;at the Natural History Museum in London.There was&nbsp;already evidence from&nbsp;meteorites and another asteroid sampling mission, the Japan Space Agency's Hayabusa2, that space rocks can carry water necessary for life and biological building blocks such as amino acids and nucleobases.But Bennu's&nbsp;rubble&nbsp;also contained surprises.Kim Tait, senior curator of mineralogy at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto, said the asteroid was like a 'frozen time capsule.' (Vedran Lesic/CBC)Tait said it showed carbon-based molecules were forming in "very salty, briny water, which we didn't expect at all."Tim McCoy, curator of meteorites at the Smithsonian's Natural Museum of Natural History and co-lead author of the new mineral study,&nbsp;told the news conference:&nbsp;"We've never seen minerals like this in meteorites before," even though meteorites are pieces of asteroids that have fallen to Earth.He said even tiny&nbsp;amounts of water in the Earth's atmosphere can cause some salts to dissolve and disappear as a meteorite passes through it.The new discoveries&nbsp;show&nbsp;how missions that take samples from space,&nbsp;return them to Earth and distribute them to be studied by scientists&nbsp;without exposure to things like water and oxygen are "absolutely essential," McCoy said.WATCH | Asteroid Bennu samples return to Earth:&nbsp;Bennu crushes theory about origin of left-handed amino acidsOne of the other questions related to the origin of life that scientists wanted to explore with this mission was why amino acids, which can come in chemical forms called "left-handed" and "right-handed," are only found in the left-handed form in living things.&nbsp;"It's a big mystery. We don't know how this happened," Danny&nbsp;Glavin, lead author of the Nature Astronomy study,&nbsp;told the news conference.&nbsp;Many meteorites similar to Bennu have had more of the left-handed form, leading scientists to suggest that there were&nbsp;more left-handed molecules in the early universe.But the amino acids collected from Bennu are in both left-handed and right-handed forms in roughly equal amounts."I have to admit I was a little disillusioned or disappointed," said Glavin, senior scientist at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. He said for now, the origin of left-handedness of amino acids on Earth "continues to remain a mystery."The researchers wrote in the Nature study that the conditions that must have existed on the ancient asteroid that Bennu came from "pose an intriguing, but untested environment" for forming molecules necessary for life. They suggest conducting experiments to see whether the building blocks of DNA and RNA can form in similar chemical conditions in the lab."We now know we have the basic building blocks to move along this pathway towards life, but&nbsp;we don't know how far along that pathway this environment could allow things to progress," McCoy said.WATCH | Canadian tech plays key role in NASA asteroid landing: Tait added that one of NASA's priorities is to look for water in space&nbsp;because it's necessary for life."I find that this gets me really excited," she said, "and I hope it gets other people really excited about the possibilities of other life out there."While there are signs that places like the planet Mars might once have had water and a warmer climate, Gordon Osinski, a professor at Western University in London, Ont., said the new findings "might mean that ... even asteroids may have had the conditions suitable for life."There's currently no water on Bennu, and the new study suggests it evaporated sometime in the&nbsp;past.The sample return capsule from NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission is seen shortly after touching down in the desert on Sept. 24, 2023, at the U.S. Department of Defence's Utah Test and Training Range. The sample was collected from the asteroid Bennu in October 2020 by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. (Keegan Barber/NASA)Tait was part of a working group of scientists who met biweekly to discuss and interpret the new results from analyses of different portions of the asteroid sample distributed to labs around the world.&nbsp;Canada was part of the team for the asteroid return mission because it contributed an instrument used to map the asteroid in order to collect the sample.Chris Herd, a professor and geologist&nbsp;at the&nbsp;University of Alberta, is&nbsp;expecting&nbsp;to get a Bennu sample soon for his team to study&nbsp;and is intrigued by the new results."I'm excited because it allows us to compare the asteroid that we've sampled with meteorites that are already in our collections," he said.But Herd&nbsp;noted that the new studies show that a sample collected directly from an asteroid and kept under controlled conditions "will reveal more information" than meteorites exposed to Earth's warm temperatures and chemicals in its atmosphere.Osinski agreed that the exciting thing about samples from Bennu is that they were collected in space. "And they're absolutely pristine.... So we know anything found in these samples came from and was formed either on this asteroid or out there in the solar system."

  • Fake papers are contaminating the world’s scientific literature, fueling a corrupt industry and slowing legitimate lifesaving medical research

    ‘Paper mills’ are contaminating the world’s scholarly output with fake papers that hinder research. Lifesaving biomedical fields are especially hard hit.

  • The odds of alien life just increased, NASA says after discovering DNA ingredients on an asteroid

    NASA scientists found amino acids, key minerals, and nucleobases for DNA in samples from the OSIRIS-REx asteroid mission. It's a win for alien life.

  • Who can share seeds? As climate change and counterfeits hurt Kenyan farmers, it's a growing question

    KIKUYU, Kenya (AP) — Tucked away in a lush, forested area of central Kenya's Kikuyu town, the National Seed Bank stands as a crucial safeguard for the future of the country's agriculture. Inside two chilly rooms of a government building, more than 50,000 seed varieties are cataloged and stored.

  • 66 million-year-old fish vomit discovered in Denmark

    Experts say the discovery will help them understand what animals were eating during the Cretaceous period.

  • Building blocks of life found in samples from asteroid Bennu

    Rock and dust samples retrieved by NASA from the asteroid Bennu exhibit some of the chemical building blocks of life, according to research that provides some of the best evidence to date that such space rocks may have seeded early Earth with the raw ingredients that fostered the emergence of living organisms. The U.S. space agency's robotic OSIRIS-REx spacecraft in 2020 collected the samples from the near-Earth asteroid, a rocky remnant of a larger celestial body that had formed near the dawn of the solar system roughly 4.5 billion years ago. The samples were delivered to Earth in 2023 by parachute inside a capsule released by OSIRIS-REx that landed in the Utah desert.

  • Trump team details two phases of tariff threats on Canada

    The U.S. has revealed a two-stage tariff plan in which Canada and Mexico will face initial trade threats within days, then again face broader threats this spring.In summary, it's: maybe tariffs now, and maybe more tariffs later.The details emerged Wednesday at the U.S. Senate confirmation hearing for the person chosen to lead President Donald Trump's tariff policy, Howard Lutnick.It occurred as Canadian officials engaged in frantic last-ditch efforts to dissuade U.S. officials from imposing tari