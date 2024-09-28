Newfoundland man whose mother was murdered becomes an RCMP officer

Daniel Benoit, in his RCMP ceremonial dress uniform, holds his mother's photo close to his heart. (Submitted by Daniel Benoit - image credit)

Daniel Benoit, in his RCMP ceremonial dress uniform, holds his mother's photo close to his heart. (Submitted by Daniel Benoit)

A western Newfoundland man's first encounter with RCMP officers was when he was a child — the day he saw his mother get murdered.

Now, Daniel Benoit of Stephenville, N.L., is a member of the police force.

Benoit says the trauma of losing his mother in the way he did inspired him to become a police officer.

"Having looked at myself as a survivor, I think that encouraged me to continue to pursue a career like this," Benoit said. "And not just in honour of my mom, but to show people that, with a little bit of resiliency, you can achieve any goal that you set your mind to."

After six months of training, Benoit graduated from RCMP Academy, Depot Division in Regina this summer, 27 years after his mother Judy Ogden's brutal murder.

Ogden's estranged husband, Benoit's father, committed the crime while his four-year-old son watched helplessly.

Ogden died as a result of injuries inflicted by her attacker with his fists and the back of an axe.

Daniel Benoit with his mother Judy Ogden, on the day of her wedding.

Daniel Benoit with his mother Judy Ogden, on the day of her wedding. (Submitted by Daniel Benoit)

Throughout his life since that day, Benoit said he's had a choice to succumb to grief and hopelessness, or to survive.

"All of that negativity that I experienced at such a young age and the things that I had seen, it really encouraged me to be the opposite of the person that caused so much trauma and so much negativity in my life at such a young age," said Benoit.

New direction

Benoit said he realized early on as a young adult that he wanted to enter a helping profession as some type of first responder.

He applied to the RNC about five years ago but, at the end of the process, he was not selected to enter training.

Benoit has worked as a first responder on an ambulance and he's been a volunteer firefighter.

"I guess, given the life experience that I had from a very young age, I've always had a desire to help people," he said.

Benoit said some of his inspiration for being a police officer also comes from the way members of the RCMP interacted with him when he was a child.

Daniel Benoit of Stephenville, NL graduated from RCMP Academy, Depot Division in Regina, SK this past summer.

Daniel Benoit of Stephenville, N.L. graduated from RCMP Academy, Depot Division in Regina this summer. (Submitted by Daniel Benoit)

He said he still remembers some of the officers that responded to the scene of his mother's murder, and he recalls how much time and care they took to comfort him and ensure he was looked after.

"The officers that were there, definitely, they'll forever have my utmost respect. I can't thank them enough for what they did," said Benoit, who's recently been put in touch with one of the officers who was there that fateful day.

Benoit said he's proud to now be part of the organization that helped him so much, and he reflects on the possibility that he might one day be able to help someone in the same way.

"Having that life experience is something that nobody can teach you in any kind of university or training environment," said Benoit. "It'll definitely make me a better officer in the field."

First posting

Benoit said the training he received at the RCMP Academy prepared him well for his current role as an officer in Springdale, N.L., but he said his learning continues as his fellow officers at the detachment teach him new things daily.

The rookie officer believes he will be better able to help and empathize with victims of trauma as a result of losing his mother in a violent crime he was forced to witness.

He also said his experience as a foster child in the province gives him a unique perspective that will guide his approach and conduct when in situations involving children.

"You want to gain people's trust and you want to gain their respect so, if you can apply all of your life experience to make yourself a better officer, that's what people want to see," said Benoit.

Benoit said, before her life was cut short, his mother had aspired to become a lawyer. He thinks she'd be pleased with his decision to make a career in law enforcement.

"I think she'd be extremely proud," said Benoit. "I know that she would be as proud as a mother could possibly be."

