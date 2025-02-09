Newfoundland targeted by nor'easter with 30+ cm of snow and blizzard conditions

Newfoundland targeted by nor'easter with 30+ cm of snow and blizzard conditions

Newfoundland's first nor'easter of the season is going to be a doozy.

A winter storm will rapidly intensify and, most likely, meet weather bomb criteria as it tracks south of the Avalon Peninsula. Near-impossible travel is expected Sunday night into Monday morning across parts of Newfoundland. The storm brings a potential of more than 30 cm of snow, which will be blown around by 80-100 km/h wind gusts in some locales.

RELATED: Eyes on Eastern Canada for potential of significant weekend snowfall

Winter storm and blizzard warnings, including for St. John’s, as well as blowing snow advisories and snow squall watches are in effect for Newfoundland, ahead of this system’s arrival.

St. John's, N.L., nor'easter, winter storm timeline graphic - Feb. 9, 2025

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. If you must travel, be prepared for delays and allow extra time to reach your destination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Be sure to keep up-to-date on your local weather alerts and highway conditions before heading out this weekend.

Sunday: Nor'easter threatens Newfoundland with blizzard conditions and more than 30 cm of snow

A low-pressure system expected to develop off the U.S. Eastern Seaboard will bring some disruptive conditions to parts of Atlantic Canada over the rest of the weekend and through Monday.

Atlantic Canada nor'easter precipitation timing at 2 pm Sunday - Feb. 9, 2025

As of Sunday morning, the low was around 1000 hPA. On Monday morning, the low is forecast to reach a barometric pressure of 970 hPa.

Snow began across the Maritimes on Sunday morning and will ease through the evening hours. The heaviest snow should remain offshore, bringing general totals of 5-10 cm to coastal Nova Scotia.

SEE ALSO: How do schools decide if it will be a snow day?

Newfoundland nor'easter snowfall and wind gusts at 8 am Monday - Feb. 9, 2025

Our storm will begin to ramp up in a hurry as it passes the Maritimes and makes its way toward southeastern Newfoundland. The storm’s rapid intensification will likely meet weather bomb criteria as it tracks south of the Avalon Peninsula.

ADVERTISEMENT

Snowfall timing in Newfoundland:

Snow starts at 8 p.m. NT

Snow peaks: 1 a.m. NT

Snow eases: 7 a.m. NT

The system’s swift strengthening will allow wind gusts to reach 80-100 km/h across the eastern Avalon. The winds will peak early Monday morning. The strongest winds of 160 km/h will remain well offshore and south of Newfoundland.

Newfoundland snowfall and wind gusts Monday 12 am - Feb. 9, 2025

Snow will pick up across eastern sections of Newfoundland through Sunday afternoon, peaking into Sunday night before tapering to flurries by Monday morning.

Snowfall rates could reach up to 5 cm per hour at the peak of the storm, near midnight Monday morning.

DON'T MISS: Look up! What's going on in the February night sky?

Newfoundland forecast nor'easter snow totals through Monday - Feb. 9, 2025

The combination of heavy snow and high winds will lead to a likely blizzard late Sunday evening into Monday morning for St. John’s and the rest of the Avalon. In fact, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a blizzard warning for the Avalon Peninsula, including St. John's on Saturday in anticipation of the storm.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone,” ECCC said in its blizzard warning for St. John’s.

Snowfall totals increase as you move east across Newfoundland, with more than 30 cm forecast for southeastern potions of the Avalon. Blowing and drifting snow is likely as a result of the strong winds. Folks on the Burin Peninsula are likely in line for 15-20 cm of snow by the end of the storm Monday morning.

Atlantic Canada snow totals through Monday - Feb. 9 2025

Stay with The Weather Network for your latest forecasts across Atlantic Canada.

WATCH: When does a snowstorm become a blizzard?

Click here to view the video