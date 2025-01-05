Newfoundland voice actress lands role in new PBS cartoon featuring autistic character

Heather Bambrick says Carl the Collector is an honest look at the life of a child with austism. (Submitted by Heather Bambrick - image credit)

Heather Bambrick says Carl the Collector is an honest look at the life of a child with austism.

Heather Bambrick says Carl the Collector is an honest look at the life of a child with austism. (Submitted by Heather Bambrick)

Carl the Collector is breaking the norms in children's television and a Newfoundland voice actress is getting in on the ground floor.

Carl the raccoon is on the autism spectrum. His mom is voiced Heather Bambrick of St. John's, who is also known for her jazz singing.

"It's really just a genuine, true, honest look at, you know, the life of a child and specifically the life of a child with autism and how he goes about his day-to-day dealings," Bambrick told CBC Radio's Weekend AM.

ADVERTISEMENT

She says the show was done with lots of love, respect and care by the writers and directors.

Carl's mom is fun character to play, said Bambrick, adding she's is a modern, quirky artist.

"She's got an unorthodox way of looking at life, and looking at, you know, the world she walks through with Carl," she said.

The importance of representation

Bambrick says it's important for the audience to be able to see themselves on screen.

"When we see ourselves on screens dealing with life, dealing with challenges, celebrating victories and whatnot, I think there's this feeling of acceptance and understanding," she said.

"So much of these characters are, you know, a reflection of the kids that are watching these shows."

Heather Bambrick play's Carl's Mama (on the right), in the new PBS kids show Carl the Collector.

Carl the Collector airs on PBS in the United States, and is waiting for a release date in Canada. (Submitted by Heather Bambrick)

ADVERTISEMENT

Bambrick says voice acting for unique characters also presents a good challenge and that playing this character is important to her as she has a niece with autism and another who trains teachers to work with autistic children.

"You're dealing with characters and circumstances that are maybe outside of the norm that we've been dealing with for our whole lives," she said.

"There's so much creativity and joy [and] a really interesting way of looking at the world.… I think we could all learn a little bit if we were able to kind of step in their shoes."

The show airs through PBS in the United States and is still awaiting an official launch date in Canada.

Bambrick is hoping for a second season.

"I think because this is so unique, it's so special, and there isn't anything else like it … I suspect there's probably going to be a season two because I think we need a show like this."

Download our free CBC News app to sign up for push alerts for CBC Newfoundland and Labrador. Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter here. Click here to visit our landing page.