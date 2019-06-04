Newfoundland's Gavin Tucker returns to action at UFC 240 in Edmonton

Canadian featherweight Gavin (The Newfoundland Terror) Tucker returns to action July 27 when he meets South Korea's Seungwoo Choi at UFC 240 in Edmonton.Tucker, a 32-year-old from Ship Cove, N.L., has not fought since a September 2017 lopsided loss to American Rick (The Gladiator) Glenn at UFC 215, also held in Edmonton. Tucker suffered four broken bones in his face as a result of the 30-25, 30-24, 29-27 decision. He was slated to meet Andre Soukhamthath in a bantamweight bout in Moncton, N.B., last October but had to withdraw due to health reasons. Tucker won his UFC debut in February 2017 against Sam Sicilia.Glenn had won his first 10 pro bouts before the loss to Glenn, which saw him outstruck 142-23 in significant strikes, according to FightMetric. The significant strike edge in the final two rounds was 119-6 for Glenn.Glenn and others though referee Kyle Cardinal should have stepped in to stop the fight."I don't like to hurt people. We're in the hurting business but there's a little unnecessary damage he took," Glenn said after the fight.Tucker, whose face was bloodied and misshapen after the bout, was giving up five inches in height and 4.5 inches in reach to the underdog Glenn (21-6-1).Choi (7-2-0) lost his UFC debut by decision to Russian Movsar Evloev in April. In the previously announced UFC 240 main event, Max (Blessed) Holloway will put his UFC featherweight title on the line against former lightweight title-holder Frankie (The Answer) Edgar.Other Canadians on the Edmonton card include featherweight Felicia (Feenom) Spencer, middleweight Marc-Andre (Power-Bar) Barriault, lightweight Olivier (The Canadian Gangster) Aubin-Mercier and flyweights Alexis (Ally-Gator) Davis and Gillian (The Savage) Robertson. Follow @NeilMDavidson on TwitterNeil Davidson, The Canadian Press

Canadian featherweight Gavin (The Newfoundland Terror) Tucker returns to action July 27 when he meets South Korea's Seungwoo Choi at UFC 240 in Edmonton.

Tucker, a 32-year-old from Ship Cove, N.L., has not fought since a September 2017 lopsided loss to American Rick (The Gladiator) Glenn at UFC 215, also held in Edmonton. Tucker suffered four broken bones in his face as a result of the 30-25, 30-24, 29-27 decision.

He was slated to meet Andre Soukhamthath in a bantamweight bout in Moncton, N.B., last October but had to withdraw due to health reasons. Tucker won his UFC debut in February 2017 against Sam Sicilia.

Glenn had won his first 10 pro bouts before the loss to Glenn, which saw him outstruck 142-23 in significant strikes, according to FightMetric. The significant strike edge in the final two rounds was 119-6 for Glenn.

Glenn and others though referee Kyle Cardinal should have stepped in to stop the fight.

"I don't like to hurt people. We're in the hurting business but there's a little unnecessary damage he took," Glenn said after the fight.

Tucker, whose face was bloodied and misshapen after the bout, was giving up five inches in height and 4.5 inches in reach to the underdog Glenn (21-6-1).

Choi (7-2-0) lost his UFC debut by decision to Russian Movsar Evloev in April.

In the previously announced UFC 240 main event, Max (Blessed) Holloway will put his UFC featherweight title on the line against former lightweight title-holder Frankie (The Answer) Edgar.

Other Canadians on the Edmonton card include featherweight Felicia (Feenom) Spencer, middleweight Marc-Andre (Power-Bar) Barriault, lightweight Olivier (The Canadian Gangster) Aubin-Mercier and flyweights Alexis (Ally-Gator) Davis and Gillian (The Savage) Robertson.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press