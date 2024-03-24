Newham murder suspect arrested at Heathrow Airport by police

A 33-year-old man was arrested at Heathrow Airport (PA)

A man has been arrested at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of murder after another man was killed in East Ham in the early hours of Sunday.

Police were called to reports a pedestrian had been hit by a car in Barking Road, near the junction with Arragon Road, in East Ham around 5.10am.

Officers arrived to find the pedestrian, a 35-year-old man, injured at the scene.

They provided first aid but despite the efforts of the emergency services, the man died a short time later.

“His family have been informed and are being supported by officers,” said the Metropolitan Police in a statement on Sunday evening.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at Heathrow Airport around 3.30pm on Sunday, said the Met.

A 30-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They both remained in custody on Sunday evening.

Scotland Yard detectives believe a “large event” was held in Barking Road overnight on Saturday, and that “many” people who attended are likely to have seen the incident that resulted in the 35-year-old man’s death.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke, who is leading the investigation, said: "My thoughts are with the victim's family at what will be an incredibly difficult time for them. Our family liaison officers will support them as our enquiries continue.

"I am aware that a large number of people had been at an event in Barking Road overnight and many would have witnessed the incident.

“I am appealing for those people to come forward immediately. Your information could be vital to the investigation.

"Forensic collision investigators have worked at the scene throughout the day and, although we do not believe there to be any risk to the wider community, officers will remain in the area over the coming days to provide reassurance."

Anyone who can help us is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 1281/24Mar.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.