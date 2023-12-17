Newham: Tennis courts reopen after refurbishment

Eight tennis courts in three parks in east London have reopened after renovations.

Newham's parks received a funding boost of over £153,000 to refurbish the tennis courts.

The borough is part of a nationwide £30m programme of investment from the government and LTA Tennis Foundation.

The programme is transforming thousands of park tennis courts which were in a poor or unplayable condition.

The courts, in Plashet Park, Royal Victoria Gardens and Little Ilford Park, have undergone resurfacing and repainting, and received new fencing, nets and posts and a gate access system.

'Next Andy Murray'

Newham Council said: "It's great to see this transformation of our tennis courts that are now back into play for the benefit of local people.

"There will be lessons for all ages and abilities, and for beginners and those with special needs."

Sports minister Stuart Andrew said: "We are committed to levelling up access to sport which is so important for the nation's physical and mental health.

"These improved tennis facilities in Plashet Park will provide the local community with fun opportunities to get active and potentially become the next Andy Murray or Emma Raducanu."

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk