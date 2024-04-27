Newly drafted Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis has story that's easy to root for
Ray Davis was selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. Get to know his story [Produced by Sania Blu].
Ray Davis was selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. Get to know his story [Produced by Sania Blu].
The NFL will allow players to wear protective Guardian Caps during games beginning with the 2024 season. The caps were previously mandated for practices.
Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft featured some teams putting together strong classes, while others continued to confuse with their decision-making.
With the first round of the 2024 NFL draft complete, several teams stood out with their initial picks – and not in a good way.
Elizabeth Hurley floored fans as she posed in a jaw-dropping lace mini dress with a red latex skirt – and the 58-year-old looked better than ever. See photo.
Model Gisele Bündchen, the ex-wife of former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, tells a police officer she is being stalked by paparazzi during a traffic stop in Surfside, Florida, on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
Not everyone was thrilled with their team's draft on Thursday night.
"The same drama, the same plea for press," Eustace, who split from McDermott in 2006, tells PEOPLE
The Oscar winner said she actually “freaked out a couple of years ago” because everyone knows her by her stage name.
Poppy Harlow, who has been with CNN since 2008, is departing the network. Harlow announced her decision in a memo to colleagues. She was offered a new role following the cancellation of CNN This Morning, but instead decided to leave, the network confirmed. Harlow was co-host, along with Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins, of CNN’s …
Feedback from Nick Saban, others on new Dolphins edge player Chop Robinson.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may have inspired their grandfather's latest photo choice to mark the first anniversary of his coronation
"The Simpsons" has killed off a long-time character who was a regular at Moe's Tavern. Fans are mourning the loss online.
Korey Cunningham, a former NFL lineman who last played for the New York Giants, was found dead in his Clifton home Thursday, police said. He was 28.
The actress is currently pregnant with her fourth baby, her third with husband Matthew Koma
Leanne Battersby has rejected sister Toyah Battersby following her tragic revelation about losing a child in Coronation Street.
LOS ANGELES — Evander Kane’s teammates believe he’s tailor-made for the playoffs, and so does the man himself. "The drama of it all," Kane said about the post-season. "It just brings the best out of me." Kane had a goal, an assist and a fight — known as a “Gordie Howe hat trick” — and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 6-1 on Friday to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series. The 32-year-old forward had an up-and-down regular season and is returning from a sports hern
Chills. I HAVE CHILLS.
Joan Collins surprised fans with an incredible throwback photo from her first magazine cover when she was 17 years old – and the Dynasty star is unrecognisable. See photo.
Ellen DeGeneres discussed the ending of her talk show, and the toxic workplace controversy that's followed her, during the first performance of her stand-up tour.
DENVER (AP) — Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon quickly made his way down the tunnel with his hand bleeding after a fight at the end of the game against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Dillon suffered what appeared to be a deep cut following a 6-2 loss in Game 3 of their first-round series. The Jets had no update on Dillon after the game or if the injury might have happened because of a skate blade. “He’s still being examined,” Jets coach Rick Bowness said. Asked if there was a lot