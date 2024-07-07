Who are the newly-elected MPs for Norfolk?

Liz Truss has been ousted from her Norfolk seat by Labour's Terry Jermy [PA Media]

Norfolk has witnessed a seismic shift in its political scenery, including the fall of a former prime minister and gains for both the Greens and Reform UK.

Labour now has four seats in the county, the Conservatives have held on to three, and the Liberal Democrats, the Greens and Reform have all made an impact locally by winning one seat each.

Here - in constituency alphabetical order - are the profiles of the 10 MPs set to take their places on the green upholstery of the House of Commons.

Broadland and Fakenham: Jerome Mayhew

Conservative Jerome Mayhew retained his Broadland and Fakenham seat [Ant Saddington/BBC]

Jerome Mayhew, 54, was elected to the seat of Broadland in 2019.

He retained it when it expanded with the boundary change to Broadland and Fakenham in the 2024 general election.

He studied at Cranfield University and is the son of former Conservative cabinet member Sir Patrick Mayhew.

He is married with three children and is a keen sailor.

Votes: 16,322

Majority: 719

Turnout: 65%

Great Yarmouth: Rupert Lowe

Rupert Lowe is one of four Reform UK MPs to take up seats [Supplied]

The former chairman of Southampton Football Club, Rupert Lowe lives in Gloucestershire but has promised to move to Great Yarmouth.

He was a Brexit Party MEP for the West Midlands from 2019 to 2020.

His first foray into politics was in 1997 when he stood for the Referendum Party in The Cotswolds.

Votes: 14,385

Majority: 2,126

Turnout: 56%

Mid Norfolk: George Freeman

George Freeman is a veteran politician and has served in three governments [Jo Thewlis/BBC]

George Freeman, 56, has served in the last three governments, most recently as minister of state for science, technology and innovation.

He has held the Mid Norfolk seat for the Conservatives since 2010.

He was born in Cambridge and studied geography at Girton College, Cambridge.

Mr Freeman is married with two children.

Votes: 16,770

Majority: 3,054

Turnout: 61%

North Norfolk: Steff Aquarone

Steff Aquarone claimed the county's only Liberal Democrat seat [BBC]

Steff Aquarone has returned North Norfolk - a constituency once held by Norman Lamb - to the Liberal Democrats.

After a 20-year career in industry, he entered politics as a county councillor for Melton Constable in 2017.

Born and raised in Blickling, he lives just outside North Walsham with his wife and young family.

Votes: 19,488

Majority: 2,585

Turnout: 66%

North West Norfolk: James Wild

James Wild retained his North West Norfolk seat for the Conservatives [BBC]

James Wild held North West Norfolk after first taking the seat in 2019.

The 47-year-old is married to Natalie, Baroness Evans of Bowes Park, former leader of the House of Lords.

Mr Wild was born in Norwich and studied politics at Queen Mary College, University of London.

Votes: 16,097

Majority: 4,954

Turnout: 60%

Norwich North: Alice Macdonald

Alice Macdonald has taken Norwich North for Labour [Paul Moseley/BBC]

Alice MacDonald, who previously worked in the charity sector, grew up in west Norfolk before making her home in the constituency.

The 40-year-old went to school in Downham Market.

Politics is in her blood - her mother was leader of West Norfolk Council, and her father worked as a solicitor with trade unions.

Votes: 20,794

Majority: 10,850

Turnout: 62%

Norwich South: Clive Lewis

Clive Lewis retained his Norwich South seat for Labour [Clive Lewis]

Clive Lewis, 52, has been the Labour MP for Norwich South since 2015.

He was a news and political reporter for BBC Look East and served with the Army Reserve, carrying out a three-month tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2009.

He grew up in Northampton and studied at the University of Bradford.

He married in 2017 and has a daughter.

Votes: 21,484

Majority: 13,239

Turnout: 59%

South Norfolk: Ben Goldsborough

Ben Goldsborough won South Norfolk for Labour [Jo Thewlis/BBC]

Ben Goldsborough managed to unseat the Conservatives in a constituency that Labour hadn’t won since 1945.

His first job was at a deli counter in Budgens and he later became the youngest deputy store manager for Halfords in the region.

Mr Goldsborough, 33, worked for an ethical communications company before standing as an MP.

He loves walking his dog, baking and gardening.

Votes: 17,353

Majority: 2826

Turnout: 67%

South West Norfolk: Terry Jermy

Terry Jermy took the South West Norfolk seat from Liz Truss [Paul Moseley/BBC]

Labour's Terry Jermy ousted former prime minister Liz Truss from her previously safe Conservative seat.

Born in Thetford, the 39-year-old served as a local councillor for Thetford on Breckland District Council and Norfolk County Council.

Votes: 11,847

Majority: 630

Turnout: 59%

Waveney Valley: Adrian Ramsey

Adrian Ramsey has taken the new seat of Waveney Valley for the Greens [BBC]

Adrian Ramsey is East Anglia's first Green Party MP, and one of four elected across the country.

The 42-year-old is a veteran local campaigner and studied at the University of East Anglia.

He served as a Green Norwich City councillor from 2003 until 2011.

He is engaged to be married and has two children.

Votes: 20,467

Majority: 5,593

Turnout: 69%

