Newly Engaged Kaley Cuoco Posts Photos of ‘Sweet Life Lately’ with Fiancé Tom Pelphrey and Daughter Matilda

The actress became engaged to her actor beau earlier this week

Kaley Cuoco is enjoying life!

The Big Bang Theory alum, 38, shared a glimpse into some special at-home moments with her fiancé Tom Pelphrey, their 1-year-old daughter Matilda and family and friends shortly after the actor proposed to Cuoco.

The actress kicked off her Instagram post with an adorable black-and-white picture of herself and Pelphrey sharing a kiss with her new sparkler on her finger. Their infant daughter could be seen watching them while in her dad’s arms.

Additional family moments shared in the post showed Cuoco bending down to look at Matilda, the mother-daughter duo posing with family members surrounded by trees and Matilda walking between beside her mother.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Kaley Cuoco shared a photo chatting with her fiancé and family.

Cuoco also shared a sweet photo of herself showing off her new engagement ring to a family member, plus some day-to-day photos with friends, dining with Pelphrey and Matilda having fun at home.

“♥️ 'There is my heart, and then there is you, and I’m not sure there is a difference'❤️ some sweet life lately 💫,” The Flight Attendant star captioned the photos.

Cuoco's post comes a few days after she announced her engagement on her Instagram Stories. At the time, she shared a video of herself and the Ozark actor and her new engagement ring in full view.

At the top of the video, she detailed how grateful she was for Pelphrey, writing: “What a wild, beautiful journey life can be. Grateful for every road that led me straight to you.”

Following the news of the engagement, a source exclusively told PEOPLE that Cuoco's life "has been a whirlwind of happiness.”

"She's super happy with Tom," the insider said. "Her daughter is such a light. Kaley loves being a mom. For years, her main focus was work. To now focus on her family instead, makes her thrive. Getting married hasn't been a priority until now."

"Kaley's thrilled to be engaged. You know she'll plan the most gorgeous wedding. And it will be even more special now when her daughter can be part of it," the source added.

Cuoco publicly confirmed her relationship with Pelphrey in May 2022 on Instagram.

They first connected in April 2022 when they were set up by their manager, Andrea Pett-Joseph. "She's like, 'Oh my God, I think you guys are perfect for each other,' " Cuoco said during an interview with USA Today.

"I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight," she continued. "We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life, but I wasn't ready for him."

"We're ready to build a life together," Cuoco added.



