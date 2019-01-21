Newlywed Christina El Moussa Is 'Nursing' Husband Ant Antstead After He Pulled a Muscle

No number of injuries will stop Christina El Moussa from being a doting wife.

On Sunday, Ant Antstead, 39 who married the HGTV star, 35, in December, shared with his Instagram followers that he pulled his hamstring after scoring four goals in an amateur soccer game. The TV personality, who used to play the sport semi-professionally, broke the news alongside a picture of himself with two pizza boxes in his lap and some advice for anyone who’s working through a similar condition.

“Despite scoring all four goals in our 4-1 win today (good news!) I ended up pulling my hamstring!! (Bad news!) sore AF!” Anstead wrote, adding the sad emoji. “But, all those years of playing I have learned that after an injury you must RICEP!!! R – rest, I – ice, C – compression, E – elevation, P – pizza. To anyone else injured…. you are welcome!”

RELATED: Every Photo Inside Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead’s Surprise ‘Winter Wonderland’ Wedding

He also quipped that he’s being “nursed by the wife” with the heart-eyes emoji.

The newlyweds have been flaunting their love quite a bit on social media recently. Almost a week ago, the Brit shared two side-by-side photos of himself in honor of the viral #10YearChallenge, in which people post a current photo of themselves alongside one from ten years ago.

Anstead, who hosts Discovery’s Wheeler Dealers, took it even further back, revealing a photo from 20 years ago of himself in uniform when he was a police officer.

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Ant Anstead’s Secret Proposal to Christina El Moussa and How They Kept It a Secret

“My #10yearchallenge is a actually #20yearchallenge,” Anstead captioned the image. “This was 1999 the year I joined the police!! And now….. Where have those two decades gone!”

Of course, the El Moussa had to weigh in with a little flirty note in the comments section.

Ant Anstead More

The Flip or Flop host, who is officially changing her last name to Anstead, shared her thoughts on her husband’s change in appearance, writing that he aged “Like a VERY fine wine.” She added three fire emojis and hashtag “#mine” with three hearts.

RELATED: How Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead ‘Saved Each Other’ After Their Respective Divorces

Christina El Moussa and Ant Antstead More

El Moussa and Antstead began dating just over a year before saying “I do” in the fall of 2017. She split publicly from her former husband and current HGTV costar, Tarek, in December 2016. The couple share daughter Taylor, 8 and son Brayden, 3.

El Moussa told PEOPLE of the celebration in December: “It was just perfect for us. Everything we wanted.”