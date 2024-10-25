Newlywed Emily Osment Jokes She's Spending Her Honeymoon with Montana Jordan: 'My Fake Husband' (Exclusive)

The 'Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage' actress recently confirmed she wed longtime love Jack Anthony

Emily Osment may have recently tied the knot, but she’s spending much of her time at the moment with her onscreen husband, Montana Jordan.



During a recent interview with PEOPLE in 10, the actress, who confirmed on Oct. 16 that she recently tied the knot with longtime love Jack Anthony, mused about all the hard work she’s currently putting into her show, Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage.

Unfortunately for Osment, that means having to postpone her real-life post-wedding celebrations.

“I’m spending my honeymoon with my fake husband,” Osment, 32, joked, referring to Jordan, 21.

Though she may be busy with the show, spending so much time with Jordan has allowed her to develop an appreciation for her costar’s funny little quirks.

“Seeing anyone regularly, [they] kind of become like your family, and it’s really nice to work with someone who is always in a good mood. Also, I really enjoy your 9 a.m. Orange Crush soda that he just pounds,” Osment quipped.

In the CBS series, which is a spinoff and sequel of Young Sheldon, Osment plays Mandy McAllister while Montana plays her husband Georgie Cooper. The show premiered on Oct. 17 and is the third series in The Big Bang Theory franchise.

Troy Harvey / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'George and Mandy's First Marriage.'

Osment first confirmed she gotten married to Anthony while chatting with Gayle King on CBS Mornings. While the actress didn’t discuss what her special day looked like, she did share that she couldn’t have be happier.

“It’s great so far,” Osment said. “These past four days have been glorious.”

In June 2023, Osment announced she was engaged to Anthony on Instagram with a photo of her sporting her engagement ring and Anthony smiling in the background at Yosemite National Park in California.

"This magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person asked me to marry him this weekend," she wrote in the caption. "I did not know life could be this sweet or I could ever be this deliriously happy."

"I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years," she continued. "This love is so big and so uniquely ours and I know it can do anything. I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack."



Troy Harvey / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'George and Mandy's First Marriage.'

In addition to her thriving personal life, Osment expressed gratitude for her career success. Having spent more than two decades in the limelight on shows including Hannah Montana, Young Sheldon and now Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, Osment also acknowledged that she has a wealth of experiences to draw from.

“I'm definitely feeling 32, I'll tell you that,” she quipped to PEOPLE. “But no, I mean, with... every new project, and with every new cast, there's just a new place to find joy in what you do.”

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.



