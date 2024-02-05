Newlyweds Calvin Harris And Vick Hope Make First Red Carpet Appearance Together At The Grammys

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope at the 2024 Grammys

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at this year’s Grammys, following their wedding last year.

The newlyweds have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight since it was first reported they’d begun dating in January 2022.

However, at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, the chart-topping DJ and music producer and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant put in a rare joint appearance.

Calvin and Vick were photographed making their way into the event in Los Angeles, where the former was nominated in the Best Pop Dance Recording category for his Ellie Goulding collaboration Miracle.

A bearded Calvin was seen sporting a colourful 70s-esque suit on the red carpet, while Vick sported a floor-length sparkling dress.

It was reported in September last year that Calvin and Vick had tied the knot in a ceremony in the North East of England, where the presenter is originally from, with guests reportedly including Radio 1 stars Jordan North and Scott Mills, while Chic and Nile Rodgers are thought to have performed at the reception.

Calvin’s song Miracle marked his third musical collaboration with Ellie Goulding, and reached number one in the UK singles chart upon its release last year.

The track was nominated for Best Pop Dance Recording at the Grammys, Calvin’s fifth nomination from the Recording Academy overall, although it lost out on the night to Kylie Minogue’s iconic hit Padam Padam.

