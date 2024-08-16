Newlyweds Killed in Semi-Truck Crash in Denver Suburb

Three people were killed and three others injured after a semi-truck rolled over in the Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge, Colorado, on Thursday, August 15.

The semi was carrying large plastic piping and was traveling along Interstate 70 when it flipped over.

As it crashed, the piping came off the truck and spilled onto the eastbound and westbound lanes, causing at least three other vehicles to crash.

A newlywed couple and the mother of the bride were killed in the crash, according to local media. The family was heading to the mountains for their honeymoon when the crash happened.

Video from Gary Lezak shows debris and the blue plastic piping scattered across the highway. Credit: Gary Lezak via Storyful