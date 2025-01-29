Newmarket boys basketball beats Portsmouth Christian
Newmarket boys basketball beats Portsmouth Christian
Newmarket boys basketball beats Portsmouth Christian
The Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz were in the middle of a game Monday night when UFC star Conor McGregor caught the attention of players on the Bucks' bench in a most unexpected way. In a sequence visible on the broadcast, McGregor appeared from out of nowhere and…
The mother of three reposted a photo from a previous Chiefs-Bills game, in which Kermit the Frog was seen wearing a Mahomes No. 15 jersey and hanging from a crane
With less than 10 days until the NBA trade deadline, HoopsHype has gathered the latest intel on Bradley Beal’s future involving Jimmy Butler trade talks, a Jusuf Nurkic update, notes on several Raptors drawing trade interest, potential moves for the Clipper
The NHL legend shares five children with wife Janet Jones Gretzky, and they're currently grandparents to five grandchildren.
I'm so sorry about these in advance.
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks' president of hockey operations says he doesn't see a way forward for the current roster amid an ongoing rift between two of its top stars.
The president told reporters on Air Force One that work would keep him off the links on Monday — but he got in a round anyway.
A federal judge in Washington has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a new directive to halt payments of federal grants, loans and other assistance to an array of programs across the country. The White House had said the directive would not impact anyone receiving direct, individual assistance. Rep. Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, reacts to the news on "Balance of Power."
The president did the predictable.
Kansas is experiencing the largest tuberculosis outbreak in American history. Here's how to protect yourself, according to an infectious disease doctor.
NOTE: this is not a rumor or suggestion of any kind. It’s an attempt to find a comparable trade to the recent NHL blockbuster between the Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Blackhawks. In this exercise, I will be using the perimeters of Friday’s massive trade that saw Mikko ...
The Calgary native played 12 games for the Senators but has been out of the lineup since being injured in a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Here's why the Rangers decided not to rush into a J.T. Miller trade.
With the Super Bowl 59 matchup set between the Chiefs and Eagles, the two teams revealed their uniforms for Feb. 9's game in New Orleans. Given that the Eagles are the designated home team, many fans hoped that the Eagles would turn to their
Although John Tavares didn't participate in the outdoor practice, he and his two boys were on the ice following the team's skate.
For a brief second after Josh Allen's desperate fourth down heave hit the turf at Arrowhead Stadium, the Buffalo Bills had hope. "There is a flag,” CBS play-by-play standby Jim Nantz announced to the masses watching at home. Kevin Harlan, calling the game for Westwood…
Everywhere President Donald Trump looks, he sees MAGAfest Destiny—including, apparently, the NFL Playoffs. After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in a nail-biter on Sunday, earning them a trip to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row, Trump posted what began as a nice congratulatory note—but quickly veered off into self-aggrandizement. “Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. “What a GREAT Team, Coach, Quarterback
New Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll's introductory press conference on Monday featured a surprise cameo by one of his former players. Former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, who played for Carroll with the Seattle Seahawks, crashed Carroll's presser and…
Here's more on the negotiations between the Rangers and Canucks for J.T. Miller.
Fear not, hockey fans, we have all the good, bad, weird and viral news and stats you may have missed on and off the ice from the past seven days. Let's dive in.