Newport Police Department mourning death of officer
Newport Police Department mourning death of officer
Newport Police Department mourning death of officer
The remains of a Newfoundland trucker who went missing in Ontario two weeks ago were found in the back of his truck's trailer in his home province, even though his rig was a key piece of evidence in the search and the place where he was last seen.The Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Tuesday that Brian Lush's body was recovered inside the truck's trailer in Port aux Basques, N.L.On Monday, the OPP had only said that Lush had been found dead. A news release did not disclose where. Lush, who liv
Ronnie Wiggs claimed he couldn’t afford to pay his wife's medical bills and take care of her any longer.
Ryan Hawkins died after he was allegedly shot on the highway and ejected from his car, which landed in a pond, say police
A bloodstain from the 14-year-old’s jumpsuit helped lead investigators to a suspect, police said.
Savannah Kriger, 32, of San Antonio, and her 3-year-old son, Kaiden, were found dead in a park on March 19
Ty Cobb said Judge Aileen Cannon is "not capable of ruling intelligently or fairly."
A Calgary family doctor has been charged with sexual assault — the fourth time he's been accused of the same offence since 2017.On Wednesday, police announced Dr. Ali Ayyaz Chatha, 34, faces one count of sexual assault stemming from an alleged incident in January 2023.Court records show Chatha was charged with sexual assault on three previous occasions involving three different women but has never been convicted of that offence.Defence lawyer Jennifer Ruttan who represents Chatha issued a brief
A security guard was shot outside rapper Drake's mansion in Toronto and is now in hospital as police continue to investigate. Here are the latest developments (all times eastern): 3 p.m. A volunteer at Toronto’s Sunnybrook hospital, not far from Drake's house, said the security guard was in the critical care ward. She said she had taken a police officer to the ward earlier in the day. A nurse at the hospital said media weren’t allowed in the area. Representatives for Drake did not immediately re
The NAACP on Tuesday led a group of civil rights organizations in calling for President Biden to pardon Marilyn Mosby, a former state’s attorney for Baltimore. Mosby was convicted in February on a federal charge of making a false mortgage application in order to secure a lower interest rate. The conviction followed a November 2023 conviction on two…
Auriol Grey was jailed for three years over the death of Celia Ward who fell into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
The 'Growing Up Urkel' author and 'Family Matters' alum said "I do" to Ruhl in a spring wedding with "5 star food", three DJ's and a choreographed dance
American Jack Carter Rhoad and his friends, Australian brothers Jake and Callum Robinson, were shot to death while surfing and camping in Baja California
“You need to speak to him," Judge Juan Merchan told the former president's attorney. "I won’t tolerate that.”
The driver of a commercial flatbed truck has been charged in the death of a cyclist in midtown Toronto in April, police say.In a news release on Tuesday, police said the driver, 52, has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with careless driving causing bodily harm or death. The man is due to appear in court at Old City Hall on June 27.The cyclist, a 39-year-old man, died in hospital after he was struck on April 30 in the area of Avenue Road and Elgin Avenue. Police had been called to the a
“She was a good person with a mighty soul, and she was taken way too young.”
“He’s always wanted to fight for the little guy and do the right thing,” the man’s sister told a TV station.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) revealed what the service is calling the "staggering results" of a series of investigations into online child sexual abuse and exploitation Wednesday.The multi-jurisdictional investigations involved 27 police services from across the province, including those in the Greater Toronto Area.Det. Staff Sgt. Tim Brown told reporters Wednesday that the investigations focused on people who make, access and distribute child sexual abuse material.There are now 64 people acr
Two men found sleeping in a stolen car in St. Catharines, Ont., have been arrested as part of an investigation into more than 100 thefts from LCBO stores across the province.Police say more than $300,000 worth of product was taken in more than 100 thefts from LCBO stores, including some located in Guelph.Arrests were made on Sunday afternoon, when Guelph Police found the men sleeping inside a stolen car in St. Catharines. With help from Niagara police, they blocked in the car with the sleeping m
A man accused of second-degree murder in Prince Albert, Sask. was released from police custody earlier that day.Officers arrested 29-year-old Everett Constant on Saturday following a "violent family dispute" at a residence on 28th Street W., according to the Prince Albert Police Service.There, police found 51-year-old Beverly Constant dead.But that wasn't the police's first encounter with Everett Constant on the weekend.On Friday, officers were called to the same residence to help paramedics, an
A 42-year-old former U.S. Army soldier faces life in prison after being convicted this week of killing a pregnant 19-year-old fellow soldier on a U.S. Army base in Germany more than 22 years ago.